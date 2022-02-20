NATO says signs indicate Russia preparing all-out attack on Ukraine

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told German television ARD this Saturday (19) that “all signs indicate that Russia is planning an all-out attack on Ukraine”.

“We all agree that the risk of an attack is very, very high,” he added. Stoltenbergwho attended the Munich Security Conference.

Despite the statement, Stoltenberg declared that it is still not “too late” for Russia to de-escalate a possible invasion of the neighboring country. For him, there is still hope that pressure from countries and threats of sanctions from the West could help.

Moscow claims it is withdrawing soldiers from its borders with Ukraine, however, the West views the claims with great skepticism. Stoltenberg said he agrees with US President Joe Biden’s statement that the country led by Vladimir Putin is causing tension in breakaway regions to create an opportunity for an attack on Ukraine.

Regarding Russia’s accusations that the West had broken promises made in the 1990s not to expand NATO eastward, the Secretary-General argued that the organization “has the right to negotiate with sovereign European states” and that this is stated in several treaties.

“Furthermore, NATO is an alliance of 30 states and decisions on negotiations are always taken by all members,” he concluded.

Residents of central Donetsk, a city in eastern Ukraine controlled by separatists, said they heard several explosions on Saturday night and early Sunday (local time). There is still no information about the origin of the explosions.

The European Union has called on Russia to de-escalate Ukraine by substantially withdrawing military forces from close proximity to the country’s borders. A statement by the EU High Representative released today also highlighted the “increase in ceasefire violations” in eastern Ukraine in recent days.

The position also says that it sees no basis for the allegations of a possible Ukrainian attack coming from these non-governmental areas. Therefore, it encourages Russia to initiate "significant dialogue and diplomacy", in addition to "showing restraint and reducing the escalation".

departure from Kiev

NATO said it was moving its personnel from Kiev to Lviv in western Ukraine. Some representatives of the organization will also be sent to Brussels, where the headquarters are located, as a “security” measure.

Although Ukraine is not part of NATO, and has no Alliance troops in the country, since the late 1990s the organization has maintained two offices in the capital. Being a liaison. whose objective is to maintain dialogue with the Ukrainian government, and another for information and documentation, which seeks to inform the country’s population about NATO.

Stoltenberg also reported that while they will not send military forces to Ukraine to defend the country from any Russian aggression, soldiers will be deployed to neighboring countries that are members of the Alliance. According to him, these nations would “react strongly” to any Russian offensive in these territories, under the principle of collective defense.

In addition to the organization, several Western countries have also withdrawn their personnel from the country. Britain said the country’s embassy in Ukraine was withdrawing from the capital Kiev and urged British citizens to leave the country while commercial means of travel were still available.

In late January, Canada announced the temporary withdrawal of non-essential Canadian employees and dependents who are still at its embassy in Ukraine. In addition, the country said it would reinforce the team with experts in security, conflict management, democratic reform and consular services.

The United States also announced the closing of the American embassy in Kiev. Staff are being temporarily relocated to Lviv.

Last Sunday (13), Australia ordered the departure of the last employees of its embassy in Kiev. As the other countries did, the activities were transferred to Lviv, a city close to the Ukrainian border with Poland.

On February 11, the Brazilian Embassy in Kiev issued a statement asking Brazilians who are in the country to remain on alert amid the possibility of conflict with Russia. However, there is no recommendation to leave Ukraine.

*With AFP and Reuters