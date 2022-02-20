NATO sees signs Russia is preparing ‘all-out attack’ Ukraine – International

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (photo: Pool/AFP)

“All signs indicate that Russia is planning an all-out attack on Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told German ARD television on Saturday (19).

“We all agree that the risk of an attack is very high,” added Stoltenberg, who attended the Munich Security Conference.

NATO said it was moving its personnel from Kiev to Lviv, in western Ukraine, or to Brussels, where it is based, as a “security” measure.

Several Western countries have already done the same, transferring their diplomats from Kiev to Lviv, close to the Polish border.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he was “convinced” that Russia would invade Ukraine.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO and the Alliance has no troops in that country, but since the late 1990s it has maintained two offices in the capital: a liaison office and an information and documentation centre.

The liaison office’s role is to maintain the dialogue between NATO and the Ukrainian government, while promoting the democratic transformation of Ukraine’s defense and security sector.

The information and documentation center will inform the Ukrainian public about NATO and support Ukrainian institutions in their communications.

Stoltenberg has assured in recent weeks that the alliance will not send any Ukrainian forces to defend it from any Russian aggression.

But NATO members have sent military forces to neighboring countries that are members of the Alliance.

Furthermore, Stoltenberg said that member countries would react strongly to any Russian offensive in these territories, under the principle of collective defense.