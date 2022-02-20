‘Not a penny and my equity blocked’

Almost ten years after Chico Anysio’s death (on March 23, he completes a decade of his death), Malga di Paula says that he still hasn’t received “a penny” from the inheritance left by the comedian. According to the widow, who was hospitalized in the ICU because of Covid-19, last year, her health was understood in the face of the battle she has been fighting in court all these years.

“It will be ten years since Chico died next month and, until today, I have not received a single cent of my inheritance and my assets are blocked. I was deprived of all my rights and it made me sicker,” she said on the ZonaV podcast on YouTube.

See also: Newlyweds, Jojo Todynho and husband live at a distance and in separate houses

Widow of Chico Anysio, Malga di Paula is hospitalized in the South with a serious condition of Covid Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Malga di Paula also spoke about the fight with the other eight heirs in court over the comedian’s assets. She said that, at the moment, she has been trying to make a deal, already tired of the dispute.

“Some were more radical and didn’t want to sit down to talk, one of them died while I was in a coma. Look how ironic life is. He was 39 years old and fought with me for almost ten years to receive something he will never receive”, referring to him. to producer and DJ Cícero Chaves, who died in July 2021.