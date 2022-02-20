Oi 31 years old: how are the customers of the promotion after the sale of Oi Móvel?

Created in 2002 as a mobile telephony arm of Telemar, Oi arrived in the Brazilian market with an attractive promotion at the time: the chip hi 31. The novelty offered customers unlimited calls to other Oi lines with the same area code on weekends.

Fast forward two decades, the sale and division of Oi Móvel customers to the consortium formed by Tim, Claro and Telefônica (Vivo) was recently confirmed. With that in mind, we find out what will happen with the promotion (in theory, valid until the year 2033).

Promotion came into effect in 2002, the year in which Oi entered the mobile telephony market. Image: Disclosure/Oi

One of the consumers who bet on the idea was the lawyer David Freitas. In an interview with Digital LookDavid, now 32, told us more about the Oi promotion.

When did you buy the Oi 31 years chip? Remember how much you paid for the chip at the time?

I bought it in 2002, I was 12 years old and I got it from my father on the first day of Oi’s operation in Brazil. The price I don’t remember for sure, but it was around R$500.00 (Nokia 3310 device with the chip).

A promotion membership term was delivered, valid for 31 years, which entitles you to call for free from Oi to Oi (cell phone only) at the original DDD, in my case, DDD 81.

How does the promotion work?

The toll-free call is not valid for other operators or for phones with another area code. In case of travel, the promotion works for local Oi cell phones.

Example: If I go to the capital of Rio de Janeiro, I can call any Oi cell phone with that same area code. I can call for free to DDD 21 but I can’t make free calls to my home area code.

Were you a regular user?

Yes, regular user, on Fridays I always waited until midnight on Saturday to be able to start calling friends for free.

At the time, communication was precarious and we didn’t have the ease of communication like today, such as WhatsApp and Telegram. There was MSN, but only on the computer, and not everyone had a computer at home.

How many years have you used the promotion?

I don’t remember the date, but I stopped using it in mid-2010 when Tim Beta was launched, which promised calls to other phones for R$ 0.10 a minute and an internet franchise that was also very cheap (compared to the prices applied at the time).

With Beta, Tim gained popularity and a lot of people migrated. I still have Oi 31 years old and I keep doing periodic recharges so it doesn’t get cancelled.

Why did you stop using it? Do you think it’s still a valid feature?

With the arrival of Tim Beta, the other operators began to move and launch promotions for prepaid customers. As a result, Oi vetoed any and all promotions for the 31-year-old chip, claiming that each user can only register for one promotion.

Soon, the plan stopped being attractive, since other lines started to have voice and internet packages, while in ’31 years’ there was nothing. There is, but you have to hire a separate internet package.

Example: today with R$ 25, you can have a prepaid plan from Oi itself with unlimited minutes for any operator + SMS + 25 GB of internet. At Oi 31 anos, a 10 GB package already exceeds R$ 25.00, so to call and send SMS will be much more expensive than using another SIM card.

As mentioned before, the promotion is only valid for calls to other Oi phones of the same area code, therefore, it is not an interesting promotion for any consumer, since all operators today offer unlimited calls.

Response from Oi and the operators

We contacted Oi to confirm its position on the promotion. Below is the company’s official statement:

“Oi informs that this promotion, which offers free local calls exclusively between the operator’s terminals only on weekends, will remain active as long as there is a contractual relationship with the customer”.

The company also added that it offers other unlimited prepaid, control and postpaid voice plans, with no time or distance limitation in Brazil.

Vivo, in turn, did not confirm whether or not it will continue to comply with the promotion. The company says that “it is prepared for the arrival of new customers” who will be able to count on its services “without any prejudice in relation to the commercial conditions they currently have at Oi”. Tim and Claro didn’t speak up.

Customer division by area code

CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) has already given the green light for the sale of Oi Móvel for R$ 16.5 billion. It is worth noting that the migration process of the company’s more than 40 million customers will be gradual and according to the DDD code of each line.

Check out how the division between operators is:

Claro had 27 area codes: 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 27, 28, 31, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 71, 74 , 77, 79, 87, 91 and 92.

Eleven stayed with Telefônica (Vivo): 12, 41, 42, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88 and 98.

Finally, Tim got 29, being the one that took the most number of area codes: 11, 16, 19, 21, 22, 24, 32, 51, 53, 54, 55, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65 , 66, 67, 68, 69, 73, 75, 89, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97 and 99.

Oi Móvel customers residing in the city of São Paulo, for example, will be served by Tim, the same goes for Rio de Janeiro. In Recife (PE), Vivo will be responsible and Belo Horizonte (MG) will be with Claro.

In number, Claro will inherit 15 million customers, while Tim will have 14.5 million and Vivo 10.5 million.

Judicial recovery

Oi entered into a judicial recovery process in 2016 with debts of R$ 65 billion. Since then, the company has been looking for strategies to continue operating in the market. The solution found was to sell Oi Móvel.

It is important to clarify: Oi will no longer provide only mobile telephony services, that is, the company will continue to be active in other sectors, such as fixed telephony, internet and TV.

