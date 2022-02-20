One of those missing after a Greek ship fire is rescued

One of the passengers missing after a fire on a ferry in the early hours of Friday off the coast of Greece was found alive, rescue teams told AFP on Sunday (20), who are still looking for 11 truck drivers who were traveling on the vessel.

The rescued passenger is 21 years old and was found at the stern of the ship, and from there he was able to communicate with rescuers.

So far, 281 passengers have been rescued and 11 remain missing, but according to the Skai TV network, rescuers said they were working to rescue between four and five people who were still alive.

+ Fire on Greek ship with nearly 300 people on board leaves 11 missing

The survivor, who said he was originally from Belarus, desperately shouted to rescuers: “Tell me I’m alive!” according to the local newspaper Proto Thema.

Rescue teams noticed the young man on the boat when it was being towed less than 3 kilometers off the coast of Corfu, Greece.

They were then able to help him with a ladder, according to Greek authorities.

The young man, who was wearing shorts and a black T-shirt, managed to descend the stairs alone to reach the boat and appears to be in good health, according to images from the website Yefimerida.

The vessel of the Italian company Grimaldi caught fire at dawn on Friday, after leaving the Greek port of Igumenitsa, with 290 people registered on board, bound for Brindisi, Italy.

But among those rescued were two irregular Afghan migrants, raising fears that there could be other unregistered passengers.

– Dangerous corrosives –

The eleven missing are seven Bulgarians, three Greeks and one Turk, the Greek coast guard told AFP.

Rescuers hope the rescued passenger can provide information about other missing persons who may be trapped on the boat, from which thick smoke was still emanating on Sunday.

The young man indicated that he heard voices on Saturday, according to the ERT television network.

“I went down all the levels of the cabins below deck, to the last one, I heard voices, but I couldn’t see anyone,” the survivor told Yefimerida.

The authorities are “optimistic, as this man managed to climb the bridge in these conditions”, Nikos Alexiou, a spokesman for the coast guard, told ERT.

The news of the discovery of a live passenger cheered the families of the missing who are waiting in the port of Corfu.

On Saturday, Italy announced that its coastguard team mobilized to prevent any contaminant leakage had detected a suspicious spot near the burning ship, which when it departed was carrying 800 m3 of fuel and 23 tonnes of “dangerous corrosive products”.

Greek authorities began investigations, but according to several concurring testimonies, the fire may have started in a truck parked in the cargo hold.

