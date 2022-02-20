Palmeiras beats Santo André with a goal from Raphael Veiga in the return of the holders – 02/19/2022

With their holders back a week after the runner-up in the United Arab Emirates, Palmeiras beat Santo André today (19), 1-0, for the eighth round of the Paulista Championship. The goal at Allianz Parque was scored by Rapahel Veiga in a penalty kick in the first half and extends the unbeaten record of the team led by Abel Ferreira.

Palmeiras reaches 16 points conquered in six matches and leads both Group C and the general classification of the State. Santo André has gone five matches without winning and can finish the round in the relegation zone, with seven points.

Palmeiras’ next challenge is going to the final of the Recopa Sul-Americana. On Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, visit Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada. He only thinks about Paulistão again at the weekend. Santo André will play again on Saturday (26), against Guarani.

Just for a change: Veiga is the best

Raphael Veiga celebrates Palmeiras’ goal against Santo André, his 17th penalty for the team Image: Cesar Greco

Midfielder Raphael Veiga was the protagonist of the Palmeiras afternoon at Allianz Parque and this goes far beyond the goal scored in the first half. He kicked the ball to Santo André’s goal three times, one of which almost yielded the second goal. It also left Jailson face to face with the opposing goalkeeper in the loss of an incredible chance. In new tactical role [leia mais abaixo]what didn’t change was the high level of performance and the precision in the penalty kicks: 17 hits and 17 goals for the team.

Jailson doesn’t take advantage of space

Jailson and Luiz Gustavo dispute the ball in Palmeiras x Santo André for Paulistão Image: Cesar Greco

Abel Ferreira’s tactical idea for the match against Santo André predicted the presence of one of the defensive midfielders as a surprise element in the attack. Jailson and Atuesta took turns in this role for most of the game, but the former failed to be efficient when required. The most evident moment of the performance was a missed chance in front of Jefferson Paulino’s goal in the 18th minute of the second half. Defensively, it did well. But the game allowed him to appear more in the attack.

Raphael Veiga striker?

Raphael Veiga celebrates Palmeiras’ goal against Santo André, in the 33rd minute of the first half Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Abel Ferreira tested a variation of Palmeiras’ game system in the absence of their coveted centre-forward. The most advanced and centralized function of the attack, especially without the ball, was played in many moments by the midfielder Raphael Veiga, with Rony on the left and Dudu on the right side of the attack. Atuesta and Jailson took turns in the frame, as if it were Veiga’s role, which also posed a strategic challenge to Santo André to know how Palmeiras would behave in possession of the ball. The penalty for the first goal, by the way, was generated in a move by Veiga inside the area – a demonstration of the strategy’s efficiency.

Scares wake up Palmeiras

In addition to the Palmeiras goal, the first half at Allianz Parque was marked by a lot of movement and good scoring chances for both teams. Santo André created the first ones: in the eight minute they already had a kick from outside the area by Giovany Bariani defended by Weverton, who repeated the good performance in two attempts by Dudu Vieira. Palmeiras reacted with Rony, Danilo and especially Veiga, right after the goal, with a shot over the crossbar. There were two teams looking to score.

Dudu challenges the marking of Carlos Jatobá in the first half of Palmeiras x Santo André Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

second warm time

Santo André returned disorganized for the second half. He couldn’t keep possession of the ball and limited himself to defending, which made coach Thiago Carpini change twice before the 15th minute. Abel Ferreira dismantled the formation shortly after, with Rafael Navarro as a centre-forward in place of Danilo, reorganizing the midfield. The visitors had a good chance in the 40’s, in a submission by Bruno Xavier defended in two periods by Weverton, and then they complained about an alleged penalty, but that was it.

the goal

Palmeiras scored the winning goal in the 33rd minute of the first half, in a penalty kick converted by Raphael Veiga. In the bid, the midfielder himself tried a cross inside the area when the ball deflected on Carlão. After checking in the VAR booth, referee Thiago Lourenço de Mattos saw a hand touch and marked the infraction under many complaints from Santo André players.

Palmeiras fans attend Allianz Parque against Santo André: 20,723 paying Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

DATASHEET:

PALM TREES 1 x 0 SANTO ANDRÉ

Competition: Paulista Championship – 8th round

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Date/time: February 19, 2022, Saturday, at 4pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Thiago Lourenco de Mattos

assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli and Alex Alexandrinho

VAR: Thiago Luis Scarasti

audience/income: 20,723 paying and BRL 985,194.21.

yellow cards: Atuesta, Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras), Thiago Carpini, Gustavo Nescau, Serginho, Jeferson (Santo André)

GOALS: Raphael Veiga, at 33/1Q (1-0).

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo (Rafael Navarro, at 32/2Q), Jailson and Atuesta; Dudu (Patrick de Paula, at 44/2nd), Rony (Wesley, at 28/2nd) and Raphael Veiga (Breno Lopes, at 44/2nd). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

SAINT ANDREW: Jefferson Paulino; Jefferson, Luiz Gustavo, Carlão and Thallyson; Serginho (Sabino, at 28/2Q), Dudu Vieira and Carlos Jatobá (Thiaguinho, at 11/2Q); Lucas Tocantins (Bruno Xavier, at 28/2T), Giovany Bariani (Gustavo Nescau, at 11/2T) and Júnior Todinho (Rochinha, at 38/2nd). Technician: Thiago Carpini.