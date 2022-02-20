Palmeiras misses chances, but beats Santo André and remains undefeated in Paulistão

O palm trees won another one in Paulista championship and remains undefeated. Verdão received Santo André at Allianz Parque this Saturday afternoon (19), for the eighth round, and won 1-0, a goal by Raphael Veiga, from a penalty. The score could have been more elastic, as Verdão wasted important chances. With the result, the team led by Abel Ferreira went to 16 points, and has a four-point advantage in Group C, in addition to one less game.

First time



Palmeiras started the match with some changes in the starting lineup, as coach Abel Ferreira had absences such as Luan, Scarpa and Zé Rafael. Despite this, Verdão’s attack had maximum strength, with Dudu and Rony, the latter being open on the left, while Raphael Veiga acted more centrally.

The first good chance of the game, however, came from Santo André, at 8′. After a good turn on the right, the ball stayed with Giovanny, who shot from outside the area and forced Weverton to make a great save. Shortly thereafter, the Palmeiras goalkeeper saved one more, after Dudu Vieira took a risk from outside the area.

In an attempt to stop the pressure from the visitors, Verdão returned the scare. At 17′, Rony received a pass from Veiga on the left, pulled inside and kicked low. Afterwards, Palmeiras began to close the opponent’s spaces and move upwards in an attempt to take the marker from zero.

It didn’t take long for the first Palmeiras goal to come out. At 28′, hand on the ball in the Santo André area. After reviewing the VAR, the referee awarded a penalty, converted by Raphael Veiga, who charged with category in the middle of the goal. Then, shirt 23 himself almost extended it by risking a strong kick from outside the area that took ink off the crossbar.

In stoppage time, there was still time for each side to have a chance. For Verdão Dudu filled his foot and saw the ball pass close to the opponent’s goal. The namesake Dudu Vieira responded by sending a low ball that Weverton defended.

Second time



The teams returned unchanged for the complementary stage. And unlike the beginning of the first half, when Verdão saw Santo André move, now Palmeiras controlled the duel better and cornered the rival. And there were three good chances in less than 20 minutes, two of them with Jailson.

In the first of them, Jailson tried to surprise the goalkeeper, but he couldn’t hit the goal. In the second, the midfielder received a pass from Veiga in the area. Free kick at the penalty spot, the player sent out the best chance of the second half. Murilo still tried to extend the marker in the sequence, with a header, but the goalkeeper saved it.

DATASHEET



PALM TREES 1 X 0 SANTO ANDRÉ



Place: Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo (SP)

Date-Time: 2/19/2022 – 4 pm

Referee: Thiago Lourenco de Mattos

Assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli and Alex Alexandrino

VAR: Thiago Luis Scarascati

Public: 20,723 gifts

Yellow cards: Atuesta (PAL) and Gustavo Nescau (STA)

Goal: Raphael Veiga (33′, 1°T)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Jailson, Danilo (Rafael Navarro, 32’/2nd), Atuesta and Raphael Veiga (Breno Lopes, 42’/2nd); Dudu (Patrick de Paula, 43’/Q2) and Rony (Wesley, 27’/Q2). Coach: Abel Ferreira.

SAINT ANDREW: Jefferson Paulino; Jefferson, Luis Gustavo, Carlão and Thallyson; Serginho (Sabino, 27’/2°T), Dudu Vieira and Carlos Jatobá (Thiaguinho, 11’/2°T); Giovanny (Gustavo Nescau, 11’/2nd), Lucas Tocantins and Júnior Todinho (Rochinha, 38′, 2nd). Coach: Thiago Carpini.