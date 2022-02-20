Panic Disorder: symptoms can be confused with the symptoms of a heart attack

Panic Disorder, a psychiatric illness where symptoms can be confused with the symptoms of a heart attack

Up to 1/3 of the population may have an isolated episode of panic attacks, which usually goes away and never comes back. Panic Disorder affects about 3% of people worldwide. Much more common in females than males, but the clinical features of panic attack symptoms do not differ between genders.

But what exactly is Panic Disorder?

Panic Disorder is a disorder that is part of a group of psychiatric disorders known as Anxiety Disorders. According to the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), Panic Disorder refers to recurrent unexpected panic attacks. One Panic attack It is an abrupt surge of intense fear or discomfort that reaches a peak within minutes, lasting between 10 and 40 minutes, during which time the person may feel very ill, have the feeling that they are going to die and mistake the symptoms for a heart attack .

The cause of this pathology is still unknown, it is known that patients with panic disorder have imbalances in the functioning of their neurotransmitters where the brain often misinterprets common and harmless situations, passing the message of danger to the functioning of the body. Genetic and environmental factors may also be involved in the development of the disease.

Perhaps you have already heard some Brazilians in Japan mention suffering or know someone who is facing this problem. This ends up causing them to be absent from work, from social life, causing more visits to health facilities and even leading to suicide attempts when not diagnosed and treated correctly.

What are the most common signs and symptoms during panic attacks?

Palpitations or racing heart, sweating, tremor, feeling short of breath or not being able to breathe properly, rapid breathing, chest pain or discomfort, feeling of difficulty swallowing, nausea, abdominal pain or discomfort, headache, dizziness , depersonalization (feeling separate from oneself), fear of losing control, fear of going crazy, fear of dying, tingling sensations in the face or limbs, and chills or hot flashes.

Not necessarily the person will experience all the symptoms during the attacks and the symptoms can vary from one attack to another.

How to identify?

According to the Manual of Classification of Mental Illnesses (DSM-5), the patient to be considered as having panic disorder must have had at least one of the following two situations:

Four or more panic attacks in a four-week period.

One or more panic attacks followed by at least a month of persistent fear of having another crisis.

Only the doctor or a qualified specialist can diagnose you as having a mental health condition. Professionals who treat panic disorder are trained to make an accurate diagnosis. The diagnosis should be based on a good medical history, mental status examination, and differential diagnosis (especially with respect to other anxiety disorders and medical problems). In addition, attention should be paid to the presence of comorbidities (pre-existing diseases), which are frequently found in these patients and modify both the treatment and the course of the disease.

What guidelines can we follow for good treatment?

Relaxation techniques and breathing training always help a lot in times of crisis, as they contribute to the control of anxiety. For the treatment to be effective, it must be carried out jointly between the patient, psychiatry, medication and psychotherapy.

Remember that, in order to be well and have a better quality of life, body and mind need to be in balance.

Good Reflections!

Eliana Nonaka

