Paulinha Abelha is intubated and in a persistent coma at a hospital in Aracaju | Sergipe

Understand how dialysis treatment is for people with kidney problems

Also according to the bulletin, she remains hospitalized in the ICU, with a stable clinical condition, without fever.

Singer Daniel Diau, band members, family members and fans hold another prayer vigil tonight for the restoration of the artist’s health.

At the end of this Saturday morning, it was announced that after the investigation with complementary tests, “infectious diseases of epidemiological interest for the community” were removed. The document does not provide further details on which diseases these would be.

What does this Saturday’s new medical bulletin say about Paulinha Abelha’s health status

Who is Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta

Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized on February 11 in Aracaju after arriving from a tour with the band Calcinha Preta in São Paulo. The hospitalization was to treat kidney problems, but the cause was not disclosed.

On the 14th, the singer’s condition worsened and she was transferred to the ICU, in addition to undergoing dialysis.

In the medical bulletin released on Thursday afternoon (17), it was announced that Paulinha was in a coma, and because of neurological instability, did not have sufficient clinical conditions for the transfer, but at the end of the night the situation changed, and around 23 , she was transferred to the Primavera Hospital, in the South Zone of Aracaju, to undergo further kidney tests.

Earlier this Friday afternoon (18), the medical bulletin reported that the singer remained in a coma, clinically stable, with a controlled infection and breathing with the support of a device. The singer’s advice also informed that the possibility of brain death is ruled out, and that this afternoon she undergoes another hemodialysis session. He also informed that she is undergoing a new treatment, which should only respond within 72 hours. Regarding the transfer of Paulinha Abelha to a hospital in another state, the advisory said that there is no forecast of when this may happen.

On Friday night (18), according to the bulletin, Paulinha was still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a coma, but in clinical stability, without the need for drugs to maintain life, receiving renal replacement therapy without complications.