Paulinha Abelha: new medical bulletin rules out infectious diseases – Entertainment

Paulinha Abelha, singer of the band Calcinha Preta, remains hospitalized and in a coma in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Primavera, in Aracaju, Sergipe, due to kidney problems.

According to a new medical bulletin, released this Saturday (19), infectious diseases were ruled out after carrying out additional tests.

The singer maintains a stable condition, without the need for drugs to maintain life.

Earlier, Bell Oliver, singer of the group Calcinha Preta, gave details of Paulinha’s health and stated that her brain “is working normally”.

“Exams were carried out and they found that there was no brain death. Paulinha’s rates are normal, saturation is normal, and hemodialysis was changed to a [terapia] more advanced, in which it can last longer and thus remove more fluid from the body”, he said.

Paulinha, who breathes with the help of machines, She has been hospitalized since February 11th due to kidney problems. On Friday (18), the hospital confirmed that the infection had been controlled. “At the moment, he is clinically stable, infectious condition controlled and breathing with support of devices.”

The 43-year-old singer was transferred to Hospital Primavera, in the south of Aracaju, on Thursday night (17). The information was confirmed by the artist’s press office to R7. Paulinha, who was hospitalized at Unimed Sergipe Hospital due to kidney problems, had a worsening in her clinical condition and is in a coma. Now, she will undergo further tests.





We inform you that patient Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leca Viana is still in an intensive care unit in a coma. She maintains clinical stability, without the need for life-sustaining drugs. We emphasize that after the investigation with complementary exams, infectious diseases of epidemiological interest for the community were ruled out.