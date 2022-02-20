Pessimism among companies and consumers threatens growth

Pessimism is back in the Brazilian economy. After a reaction outlined in the middle of last year, in the wake of the advance of vaccination against covid-19, the confidence of companies and consumers in the future of the economy decreased again. For economists heard by the UOLthis puts into question productive investment, consumption of goods and GDP growth itself (Bruno Domestic Product).

Data from FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas) show that business and consumer confidence indices have declined in recent months, after having shown a reaction last year.

The ICE (Business Confidence Index), for example, dropped from 101.6 points in July of last year to 91.6 points in January 2022. This indicator is a kind of synthesis of the vision of entrepreneurs from different sectors on the situation current and future of the Brazilian economy.

When it is at 100 points, the indicator is in equilibrium. Below that, the general message is that entrepreneurs are dissatisfied with the current situation and pessimistic about the future.

This negative assessment is also perceived in the specific confidence indices, which cover industry, services, commerce and civil construction.

Among consumers, pessimism is even greater. The ICC (Consumer Confidence Index), also from FGV, dropped from 82.2 points in July 2021 to 74.1 points in January this year.

See the numbers:

Without trust there is no investment, no consumption

One of the direct consequences of low business confidence is the reduction of investments. Unsure that the future will be better, he slams the brakes on spending.

If the entrepreneur thinks that the economy is not doing very well, he tends to invest less, hire less, and this ends up feeding back pessimism. Low confidence influences the reduction of GDP

Aloisio Campelo Jr., Superintendent of Public Statistics at FGV Ibre

On the consumer side, the pessimism is even greater. The Superintendent of Public Statistics at FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas), Aloisio Campelo Jr., recalls that the average Brazilian consumer today is in debt, pressured by inflation and fearful of unemployment. With the unemployment rate currently at 11.6%, the fear makes sense.

“He doesn’t know if he will be able to keep his job”, says Campelo Jr. “Companies, for better or worse, managed to pass on part of the inflation to prices. But families suffered and are insecure.”

This insecurity, reflected in the ICC, ends up reducing consumption.

Minister of Finance during the government of José Sarney, in the late 1980s, the economist and partner at the consultancy Tendências, Maílson da Nóbrega, cites the deterioration of financial conditions and the lack of confidence that Brazil is being led to prosperity .

Rising interest rates reduce appetite. Thus, people put off buying their own home, for example, because the installment has become incompatible. And the entrepreneur sees his company suffocated by a chaotic financial system, a chaotic interest rate. He is losing confidence in the future.

Mailson da Nóbrega, former Minister of Finance

Effects on GDP

For José Faria Júnior, a partner at the consultancy Wagner Investimentos, the pessimism between businessmen and consumers is closely linked to the advance of the Selic (the economy’s basic interest rate).

To contain the escalation of inflation, currently above 10%, the Central Bank started in March of last year to raise the Selic. Since then, the rate has gone from 2% per year to 10.75% per year. The expectation of the financial market, according to the BC Focus bulletin, is that the basic interest rate will reach 12.25% at the end of this year.

In practice, a higher Selic increases the cost of companies and the access of families to financing. If before the financial reference was 2%, now the basic interest is going to be five times higher. One of the consequences is the pessimism between entrepreneurs and consumers.

“In a way, the confidence indices are a reflection of the higher Selic and the doubts regarding the presidential race”, evaluates Faria Júnior. The consultant also states that a negative impact on GDP is to be expected.

I’m starting to get more pessimistic about GDP. This is because the BC is not concerned with economic activity. On the contrary, it seems willing to raise interest rates further, to put it at 12.25% to hold back inflation.

José Faria Júnior, from the consultancy Wagner Investimentos

In the financial market, the current projection is that GDP will end 2022 with a rise of only 0.30%. However, there are institutions that already calculate a retraction of the economy this year (negative GDP).

What went wrong in recovery?

In addition to the higher Selic, specific economic factors ended up harming the recovery of confidence in companies and families.

In industry, one of the problems was the breakdown of global input chains. The FGV’s ICI (Industry Confidence Index) reached a peak of 108.4 points in July last year — a level that indicates optimism among entrepreneurs in the sector. Afterwards, he was retreating to 98.4 points in January of this year.

“The economy was running poorly last year. After the second wave of covid, we still had several difficult months”, says Campelo Jr., from FGV Ibre. “The industry entered this spiral of weakening due to problems in the supply chains, inflation, high commodity prices.”

One of the examples is the production of vehicles. Due to the lack of semiconductors, the manufacture of some cars came to a halt. With lower supply, prices rose. And business confidence has plummeted. “There was an exhaustion of the phase in which the goods sector pulled the expansion of the economy”, summarizes Campelo Jr.

In the case of commerce and services, the emergence of the omicron variant helped to slow the recovery.

FGV’s ICS (Service Confidence Index) reflects the movement: after reaching 99.3 points in August last year —almost stability level— the indicator dropped to 91.2 points in January 2022. the cancellation of New Year’s Eve and Carnival in several Brazilian cities, a blow to tourism.

For Campelo Jr., the trend is that, after the negative effect of the onomicron, confidence in the economy will rise again. “But it hardly goes back to the levels back there, especially since we will have elections and a high Selic”, he adds.