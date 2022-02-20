Petrópolis funeral homes are unable to meet demand and release of bodies from the IML | Mountain Region

Funeral homes in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio, are unable to absorb the volume of bodies released by the Legal Medical Institute (IML). At the end of Friday (18), 15 bodies were held back because the work of the funeral homes was not meeting the demand, according to Civil Police Secretary Allan Turnowski.
“We have more than 90 identified entities. We are looking for families so that they can come here to do the death certificate and have them buried. Yesterday, unfortunately, the funeral homes were unable to release all the bodies released. There were 15 bodies that could not be buried,” said the secretary.
The Civil Police’s Incident Management Office will start calling this Monday (21) family members of missing victims. The idea is to cross the DNA of these people with the genetic material of unidentified bodies.
“Starting on Monday, with the fingerprints taken from the unidentified bodies, we will call the families who had their loved ones missing and start collecting genetic material to compare with the bodies found. It is a very large work, which involves more than 200 missing persons. It is a tragedy in Petrópolis, but we are working to minimize it”, said Allan.
Francisca Maranguape Silva, 50, was on Saturday morning (19) at the IML. Her three children died, but none were officially identified. She says she saw the body of her youngest, Daniel, being taken to a fulcrum of the tragedy.
Also a survivor of the storm, Fábio Machado da Silva lost his house and three children.
The Civil Police has “a large task force” to work in Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region. There are more than 200 agents working 24-hour shifts.
“Here it doesn’t stop, there are 24-hour shifts. There are more than 200 people working hard here to provide an answer and minimize the suffering of families”, said the secretary.
