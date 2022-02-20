Pig and broiler production costs start 2022 with a strong rise

2 hours ago

Broiler and swine production costs began 2022 recording a strong monthly increase according to studies published by CIAS, Embrapa’s Poultry and Swine Intelligence Center (embrapa.br/suinos-e-aves/cias). The Pig ICPS rose 6.78% in January compared to December 2021, bringing the index to 427.69 points. The ICPFrango rose 5.63% in the same period, reaching 426.26 points.

The increase in the ICPSuino was influenced by the variation of 6.50% in operating expenses with animal feed, which represented 82% of the cost of swine production. As a result, the total production cost per kilogram of live swine produced in a complete cycle system in Santa Catarina increased by R$0.48 in the month, reaching R$7.48.


In ICPFrango, the increase was also caused mainly by the influence of spending on nutrition (5.13%) and on the purchase of day-old chicks (0.35%). The production cost of a kilo of live broiler chicken in Paraná, produced in a positive pressure air-conditioned aviary, rose by R$0.30 in January compared to December 2021, reaching R$5.51.

The states of Santa Catarina and Paraná are used as a reference in the calculations as they are the largest national producers of swine and broiler chickens, respectively.


