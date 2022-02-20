Planes make “crab landing” during storm in London; Look

Pilots drew attention after appearing in videos landing planes differently from conventional landings during Storm Eunice in London on Friday (18/2). The English capital was under red alert because of strong winds.

Images from Heathrow Airport show that the pilots apparently landed with difficulty. However, to avoid accidents during the storm, they used a maneuver called “little crab” or, as they say in English, “crab approch”.

In this maneuver, as shown in the videos, instead of descending in line with the runway, the aircraft landed on their side until close to touching the ground. Only at the last moment, the pilots re-align the planes to the center of the runway.

The “crab landing” occurs as follows: the pilot needs to move the nose of the plane in the direction from which the wind is coming. This is what then makes it possible for the aircraft to be moved slightly sideways towards the airstrip.

In a situation of strong storms, as happened in the Eunice episode, the landing becomes more complex, since the pilots have more difficulty in aligning the planes with the direction of the runway.

The high wind speed makes landing difficult precisely because of the lack of control of the aircraft in relation to the direction of the runway. In cases like this, pilots usually need to go around the planes, to stop the landing.

Storm Eunice

The UK weather service even published a red alert on Friday (18/2) because of “extremely strong winds” caused by storm Eunice.

Several parks were closed in the British capital, where winds reached 130 km/h. The famous London Eye Ferris wheel ended up blocked to receive visitors.

The phenomenon, according to the Met Office, could “cause significant disturbances” with winds reaching 145 km/h.