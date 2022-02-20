police use spray and grenades to free up capital







Canadian police mobilized on Saturday to disperse part of the blockade in front of parliament Photo: Patrick Doyle / Reuters

the police of Canada used pepper spray and stun grenades this Saturday, the 19th, in a last-ditch attempt to release the capitalafter trucks and protesters occupied the center of ottawa for more than three weeks to protest pandemic restrictions.

After releasing part of the blockade and making more than 100 arrests on Friday, police moved quickly Saturday morning to disperse the main part of the blockade outside parliament and the prime minister’s office, making further arrests.

Police also used loudspeakers to tell the crowd that they should disperse or there could be arrests. Some of those arrested on Saturday wore bulletproof vests and had smoke grenades and others had fireworks in their bags and vehicles, police said.

Protesters initially wanted an end to the cross-border vaccine requirement for truck drivers, but the blockade gradually evolved into a demonstration against the government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.