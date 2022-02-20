Pr Top One 4.0: TIM launches a new prepaid plan with top-ups starting at R$12 and cumulative benefits

TIM Pré Top One 4.0 recharge options start at R$12 and go up to R$50, guaranteeing from 4 GB to 15 GB of internet allowance. All packages entitle you to unlimited calls to any operator in Brazil using 41, unlimited WhatsApp – not including voice and video calls – and unlimited SMS.

TIM announced this Friday (18) the launch of a new prepaid plan for its customers. The so-called TIM Pré Top One 4.0 is positioned as a cheaper and more economical alternative, offering better cost-benefit.

As pointed out by a report from Minha Operadora, the difference between the TIM Pré Top One 4.0 and the old TIM Pré Top One is that in the new version of the plan, the operator increased the recharge value from R$10 to R$12, although the days of use of benefits remain the same. However, in the previous modality, the customer was only entitled to 100 SMS to any operator (and unlimited between TIM numbers).

This is the operator’s most affordable offer, a prepaid plan option in which the top-ups made by customers are converted into cumulative benefits to be used inside and outside the home, such as unlimited calls, internet bonuses and free access to social networks. .

What did you think of this new offer from TIM? Which operator are you currently a customer of? Tell in the comments!