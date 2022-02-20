prediction and prediction for the classic for the Campeonato Paulista

Santos and São Paulo face each other this Sunday (20), at Vila Belmiro, at 4 pm (Brasilia time), for the eighth round of the Paulista Championship.

Peixe comes from a 3-2 defeat to Mirassol, in which they conceded three goals in the first stage and did not get a complete reaction, leaving the field with the defeat. The result culminated in the dismissal of Fábio Carille, who had been at the club since September of last year and whose style of play had not been exciting the crowd.

Tricolor, in turn, drew 0-0 with Inter de Limeira in the last round, leaving their fans apprehensive again. In this Paulistão, there are two wins, two draws and two defeats. It is the first classic that the team will play in the season.

Santos vs São Paulo: how much do bookmakers pay

São Paulo is a slight favorite on the bet365 site, paying @2.40 for every real wagered in case of a win, against @2.80 for Santos. A tie will net the bettor @3.00.