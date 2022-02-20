President of Atlético-MG detonates Flamengo and says that the club always benefits from football; Carioca top hat responds: ‘Mimimi’

Supercup duel between Atlético-MG and Flamengo is marked by a lot of provocation

The Brazilian Super Cup continues to cause controversy. On the eve of this Sunday’s duel (20), the president of Atlético-MGSergio Coelho, once again poked the Flamengo. And received an answer from a red-black top hat.

In an interview with reporter Isabelle Costa, the representative of the Minas Gerais club stated that he feels harmed by the choice of Cuiabá as the Supercup’s host. All because of an alleged privilege, according to him, of Flamengo to know about the headquarters before his team. Sergio poked and said that this is ‘common’ for Flamengo.

“We prepare for an important game, playing for the title. A lot of responsibility for us. More than 30 days we are focused and preparing for this game. We feel harmed, but it’s no use talking now, complaining about anything else. It’s concentrating on the game, our team is very well prepared. We are going to play to win”, said the president, to complete.

“When it was announced that the final would be here, a city that we liked a lot, immediately, five minutes later, we contacted the hotel we are used to. They said that Flamengo had scored days before. If they scored, they knew the game would be here. This is typical of Flamengo, they use it in their favor, unfortunately. They go beyond what is reasonable”, he concluded.

Flamengo’s director of external relations, Cacau Cotta was not silent when asked about the statements made by the president of Atlético-MG. According to him, he is very ‘mimimi’ of the Minas Gerais team.

“Keep quiet, but they won’t let you. Let’s stop mimimi and go to the game. No one is talking about the 11 penalties they had in the Brazilian. We arrived on the same day, we could have come earlier, we arrived on the same day, the same preparation, the same condition Flamengo is also having. Football is on the field”