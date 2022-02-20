‘Prince tax’: what is the laudêmio, ‘tax’ in Petrópolis that goes to heirs of the royal family | Mountain Region

It was from the disaster that the debate on the networks about laudêmio was formed. Popularly called the “prince tax”, the laudêmio is exactly that: a tax. Provided by law, the fee is charged for property transactions in the region where Fazenda Córrego Seco was located.
The then farm, today, encompasses the Center and other most valued neighborhoods of the Imperial City. That’s why, for each property transaction made in the region, a percentage of 2.5% is chargedwhich must be passed on to the heirs of Dom Pedro II, who was Emperor of Brazil.
The “Prince’s Fee” was created in 1847 and the collection is made by Companhia Imobiliária de Petrópolis, managed by the relatives of the former royal family.
Message from heirs generated turmoil
A message from the self-styled Casa Imperial do Brasil — and posted on the profile of Bertrand de Orleans and Bragança (heir of D. Pedro) — was what generated the reactions on the networks. The message expressed condolences for the victims of the tragedy.
The text says that the self-styled imperial family was deeply dismayed “by the terrible damage caused by the heavy rains in Petrópolis”. It also says that the family “is always willing to serve its people, offering prayers and solidarity to all who are suffering”.
It was the cue for a flurry of criticism on the web, citing exactly the “prince rate”. For critics, the family’s message is contradictory. See some of the comments below.
“The Imperial Family of Brazil (ha!) will not give a real to the city that pays its bills, but it will… PRAY!”
Another internet user comments on the end of the monarchy in Brazil.
“Amadoh, we haven’t had a monarchy for about 132 years…”
Another post comments on the laudêmio, a tax that is paid by Petropolitans to the Orleans Bragança family.
“Meanwhile, in the parallel universe of the ‘imperial prince of Brazil’. How many more generations will remain in this metaverse, receiving money from negotiations with real estate in Petrópolis?”, he said.
The Bragança message also yielded some memes.
The singer Teresa Cristina also made a post this Friday.
On Friday (18), federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) presented a bill to the Chamber of Deputies to allocate the laudêmio to victims of floods in the municipality.
The proposal foresees that the tax will be transferred to the Petrópolis City Hall, which will have the obligation to use the money in public policies to prevent and combat environmental disasters.
“It makes no sense, in the 21st century, for the residents of Petrópolis to pay a tax that only benefits the descendants of Emperor Dom Pedro II”, said Freixo.