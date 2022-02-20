Pro-Russian politician and journalist fight live on TV

A journalist and a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician exchanged slaps and punches during a live broadcast of a TV program on Ukraine this Friday.

Yuriy Butusov started the fight after slapping deputy Nestor Shufrych of the opposition For Life party in the face during an argument over the possibility of invasion by Vladimir Putin’s government in the country.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk and former President Petro Poroshenko were also on the talk show “Freedom of Speech” hosted by Savik Shuster.

The assault came after Shufrych refused to condemn the Russian president after being asked if the politician could be considered a “murderer and criminal”.

“Let the Ukrainian authorities handle it,” he replied.

Former President Poroshenko mocked Shufrych for his response and said:

“There’s a Russian agent here at the studio.”

Videos of the incident show that the fight lasted nearly a minute. Other guests tried to intervene and separate those involved, without success. The duo was eventually removed from the studio and returned shortly after with facial injuries. Shufrych even insulted the journalist on the way back.

Russia denies that it plans to attack the neighboring country but so far has deployed 190,000 troops to the border with Ukraine.

The action created a warning in the West, with several countries saying that there is an imminent risk of invasion.

O President Joe Biden said on Friday he was “convinced” Putin will launch an attack on Ukraine in the next days.