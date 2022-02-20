Proposal changes official soy classification standard

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) published, this Friday (18), Ordinance 532, which submits for public consultation, for a period of 90 days, the proposal to revise the official standard for classifying soybeans and their by-products, considering their identity and quality requirements, sampling, mode of presentation and marking or labeling.

Brazil is the second country in the world in the production and processing of soybeans, being also the second largest exporter of grain, oil and soybean meal. In addition to its importance in exports, the soy chain also brings together a large number of producers and generates millions of jobs in the country.

Currently, the official soy classification standard is regulated by Normative Instruction Mapa nº 11/2007. “The revision of the technical regulation aims at adapting and improving the standard used so far”, emphasizes the coordinator of Plant Quality Regulation, Karina Coelho.

The proposal brings as a novelty greater objectivity in the classification of soybeans, greater clarity in the concepts and procedures provided, the maintenance of soybean quality in superior “Types”, the provision of a specific Group for soybeans with high protein and oil content, aligning with the Chinese standard, as well as a greater staggering of “Types”, still distinguishing in the treatment of treated seeds, toxic seeds and seeds of other species.

“Given the importance of soy for Brazilian agriculture and the country’s position of relevance in the international scenario, we expect a broad participation of the interested sector in this public consultation”, emphasizes the director of the Inspection Department of Products of Plant Origin, Glauco Bertoldo.

Technically grounded suggestions must be forwarded through the System for Monitoring Normative Acts (Sisman), of the Department of Agricultural Defense, through the link.

* with map information