PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are almost evenly sold in Japan in February 2022

Something hitherto unimaginable happened, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S recorded almost equal sales in Japan during the second week of February 2022: according to research carried out by Famitsu magazine, 6,418 PlayStation 5 and 5,955 were placed between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Microsoft has never been able to stand out strongly in Japan, but Sony is also on the wane there as the big winner has been the Nintendo Switch.

Of course, these numbers are affected by the well-known semiconductor crisis and the consequent shortage of consoles that hit Sony, but also hit Microsoft. Of course, being the Japanese market this is an extraordinary result for the Microsoft platform in any case.

Famitsu Japan Hardware Numbers for February 🎮 PS5: 6,418

XboxSeries Consoles: 5,955 Xbox performing 10x times better than Xbox one…Good performance for Western platform.

If you think about it, it’s more of a defeat for Sony than a victory for Microsoft. However, there is no doubt that the problems related to components and production lines may at this moment allow the Redmond company to conquer new user shares even in a difficult market like the Japanese one.