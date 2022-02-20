Public funds and INSS are also sources of forgotten money; see how to consult

In a week on the air, the Central Bank’s forgotten money inquiry system surpassed 100 million inquiries from account holders interested in redeeming residual balances from financial institutions. However, there are more sources of funds from which the citizen can withdraw money at rest.

Public funds, review of Social Security benefits, salary bonus, fine mesh income tax and even lottery prizes house values ​​left aside by thousands of Brazilians. Due to ignorance, many do not even know how to consult and access these resources.

Check out a list of the main alternative sources of forgotten money:

PIS/Pasep Quotas

Before the creation of the salary bonus by the 1988 Constitution, the funds raised by the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Service Heritage Formation Program (Pasep) were deposited in quotas in a public fund.

In October last year, Caixa Econômica Federal reported that around 10.5 million workers had not yet withdrawn R$ 23.3 billion.

To be entitled to PIS/Pasep quotas, the beneficiary only needs to have worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Constitution. In 2019, Law 13,932 made the fund’s resources available to all shareholders, regardless of age. The law facilitates the withdrawal by heirs, who will have simplified access to resources.

Withdrawal can be requested until 2025 in the Meu FGTS app, which allows transfer to a checking account. After this period, the money will return to the government accounts. To find out if you are entitled to quotas in the fund, the account holder should consult the website.

Salary allowance from previous years

With the 1988 Constitution, part of the PIS/Pasep collection started to be used to pay the salary bonus. The benefit is available to workers with a formal contract who received up to two minimum wages two years before the payment of the allowance. However, some of the beneficiaries forget to take the money.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, about 320,400 workers have not yet withdrawn their 2019 salary bonus, totaling R$ 208.5 million forgotten.

The briefcase opened another round of looting. As of March 31, beneficiaries will be able to submit an administrative appeal to recover the allowance.

The process can be done through the Digital Work Card application, through the Gov.br Portal, by phone 158 or in person at the Ministry of Labor units. It will also be possible to send the administrative request by e-mail to the local superintendencies of the folder, at the address [email protected] The letters uf must be replaced by the acronym of the state where the worker lives.

Review of INSS aid

About 11,000 INSS policyholders who received disability benefits (such as the former sick pay) between 2002 and 2009 will be able to withdraw the aid review between May 1st and 7th. These people had the wrong calculated benefit and are receiving the difference in lots after an agreement between the INSS and the Federal Public Ministry.

As of the end of April, consultations can be made through the Meu INSS portal, through the application of the same name for mobile devices or by calling 135. blue.

INSS judicial deposits

Retirees and pensioners who have asked in court for the granting or review of retirement may have Small Value Requisitions (RPVs) to be received from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). RPVs are precatories – government debts determined by the Justice on a definitive basis – for lawsuits of up to 60 minimum wages (currently at R$ 72.7 thousand)

As the money is deposited in judicial accounts at Banco do Brasil or Caixa, many policyholders do not realize that they have the right to withdraw.

The interested party must enter the process number and the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) number on the websites of the Regional Federal Court of their region, in the item Precatórios, to verify that the money has been released.

If the resources are forgotten for more than two years, the money goes back to the Union, and the citizen must go to court again.

FGTS birthday withdrawal

Workers who opted for the anniversary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) have gradual access to the 2022 quota. Withdrawals occur according to the worker’s birthday month.

So far, only those born in January and February can withdraw. This year’s calendar is now available.

Created in 2019 and in force since 2020, this modality allows the withdrawal of part of the balance of any active or inactive account of the fund each year, in the anniversary month, in exchange for not receiving part of what is entitled in the event of dismissal without just cause. So far, about 17.8 million people have joined the birthday loot.

The withdrawal period begins on the first working day of the employee’s birthday month. Values ​​are available until the last business day of the second subsequent month. If the money is not withdrawn within the deadline, it goes back to the FGTS accounts on behalf of the worker.

Inactive FGTS accounts

Workers with a formal contract who have been laid off and who have not formally worked for three years can withdraw all balances from inactive FGTS accounts. Often, the professional forgets this right.

Anyone diagnosed with a serious illness, such as cancer, or a terminal illness can also request withdrawal. This right applies both to the case of illness of the account holder and dependents.

Fine mesh income tax

Anyone who fell into the fine mesh of the Individual Income Tax and rectified the declaration must consult the residual batches of refunds, released by the Federal Revenue once a month.

The process can be done on the IRS page. The taxpayer simply clicks on the option My Income Tax, in the Consult the Refund field.

According to the IRS, there are currently about 600,000 taxpayers in the fine mesh, who can send a rectifying income tax return to settle the situation with the tax authorities.

The pending items can be verified in the extract of the Income Tax declaration, available at the Virtual Service Center (e-CAC) of the Internal Revenue Service. To enter the e-CAC, the taxpayer can enter CPF, access code and password or choose the single login of the Gov.br Portal.

lottery prizes

Many players do not know that they have won the lottery and fail to withdraw their money. The problem occurs mainly with those who received small prizes and did not grant the right to bet.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, last year, the forgotten prizes totaled R$ 586.8 million in all types of lottery. If the money is not withdrawn within 90 days, the prizes are sent to the Student Financing Fund (FIES), and the player loses the right to the prize.

Small prizes, up to BRL 1,903.88 gross or BRL 1,332.78 net, can be withdrawn at lottery or Caixa branches. Higher value prizes can only be received at bank branches.