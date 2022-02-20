Queen Elizabeth II, 95, tests positive for Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday (20/2).

The British monarch has “mild symptoms of a cold” and is doing well.

She hopes to continue “light duty” in Windsor through the week.

“She will continue to receive medical care and will follow all appropriate guidance,” Buckingham Palace added in a statement.

