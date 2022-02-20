Queen Elizabeth II, 95, tests positive for Covid-19

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, British monarch has mild cold symptoms and is doing well

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday (20/2).

The British monarch has “mild symptoms of a cold” and is doing well.

She hopes to continue “light duty” in Windsor through the week.

“She will continue to receive medical care and will follow all appropriate guidance,” Buckingham Palace added in a statement.

Elizabeth II was in contact with her eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last week for the second time.

Several people reportedly tested positive at Windsor Castle, where the Queen resides.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I am sure I speak for all in wishing Her Majesty the Queen a speedy recovery from Covid and a speedy return to vibrant good health.”

The announcement comes weeks after the Queen became the UK’s longest-serving reigning monarch, reaching her Platinum Jubilee (70-year reign) on 6 February.

She performed her first major public engagement in more than three months on the eve of her jubilee, meeting volunteers at Sandringham House.

BBC Royal Correspondent Nicholas Witchell says there is no doubt that the Queen is fully vaccinated.

The queen, who will turn 96 in April, had her first vaccine in January 2021 and is believed to have received every other dose after that.

According to Witchell, Elizabeth II was taking life “easier” since spending a night in the hospital for a medical in October last year.

Meanwhile, BBC Health Correspondent Jim Reed said newly approved antiviral drugs could help the Queen’s recovery.

He said drugs are now a key way to reduce the risk of vulnerable people needing hospital treatment, adding that one would assume these would be offered to the monarch.

Currently available antivirals need to be taken within three to five days of the first symptoms of illness.

Prince Charles, 73, tested positive on Thursday of last week, having met with the Queen two days earlier. Covid symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

On Tuesday, the Queen attended her first official engagement since contacting Prince Charles, holding a virtual meeting with two new ambassadors to the UK.

The next day, she smiled as she suggested she had mobility issues during a meeting with the defense team. Standing up, using a cane, she pointed to her left leg and said, “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”

Prince Charles’ wife, the 74-year-old Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive last week, days after her husband.

It was the first time the Duchess had contracted the coronavirus and the second time for Prince Charles.

The Royal House has its own doctors, and the Queen’s is Huw Thomas, a physician at St Mary’s Hospital in London and professor of gastrointestinal genetics at Imperial College London.

He is “head of the medical house”, which is part of the Royal House that takes care of the family’s health.

In the coming days, England is due to drop the legal requirement of self-isolation for those who test positive, as the latest restrictions for covid could be lifted.