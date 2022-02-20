Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid-19 | World

Buckingham Palace reported this Sunday (20) that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19, according to international agencies.

A statement from the royal house said the British monarch has “mild symptoms of a cold” and is doing well.

“She expects to continue ‘light duty’ in Windsor through the week,” the document reads.

“She will continue to receive medical care and will follow all appropriate guidance,” Buckingham Palace added in a statement.

At the time, Queen Elizabeth II had been in contact with her son two days before he tested positive for the disease.

2 of 2 Queen Elizabeth II held a conference at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (15) — Photo: Victoria Jones/via REUTERS Queen Elizabeth II held a conference at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (15) – Photo: Victoria Jones/via REUTERS

During the last week she had met digitally with the ambassadors of Spain and Estonia.

A few days later, last Wednesday, the monarch met in person with Major General Eldon Millar, in charge of the relationship between the Queen and the armed forces, and his predecessor, Rear Admiral James Macleod.

Queen Elizabeth jokes she can’t move much

At the time, he commented during a moment of relaxation that he couldn’t move much.

At the time she plays with two British government officials. Then she points to her feet and crawls forward a little. They then go to her and greet her with a handshake (see the VIDEO above).

Elizabeth II celebrates 70 years of reign

On February 6th, Queen Elizabeth II turned 70 years since the beginning of her reign.