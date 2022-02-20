Rádio Caca (RACA): The cryptocurrency “from the mother of Elon Musk” that plummeted 65% in 6 months

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token focused on NFT and DeFi that has been touted as a cryptocurrency for Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire Elon Musk. Despite this, Maye Musk was never involved in the development of the project, she was only honored through a collection of NFTs, so she reciprocated by quoting the coin on her Twitter profile.

Radio Caca is a decentralized organization (DAO) backed by cryptocurrency enthusiasts who share a vision of building a new virtual world, now known as the metaverse.

In a Metaverse, Rádio Caca brings together some current affairs such as DeFi, NFTs and games to win (P2E). Maye Musk’s collection, called Mystery Box (MPB) NFT, was created by Rádio Caca.

Radio Caca and mother of Elon Musk

Rádio Caca donated the proceeds from the auction of two rare Maye Musk NFTs to a tree-planting program by Binance, the world’s largest exchange.

The NFTs, Musk Plus Box (MPB) 1088 and 1099, were auctioned on the Binance NFT Marketplace and raised a total of $543,368 USD.

Maye Musk gave NFTs 1088 and 1099 as a gift to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on August 26, 2021 during a Metaverse panel discussion.

Rádio Caca announced the donation in a tweet on February 3.

Elon Musk’s mother’s cryptocurrency plummets

Crowned “NFT Mother” by Radio Raca, Maye Musk has tweeted 9 times about RACA and its collection of NFTs. The coin community had reason to smile, as Musk’s mother has a lot of influence in the digital world, which has resulted in a spike in the token’s price.

The most notable interaction Radio Caca had with Maye Musk was a metaverse video conference in which she spoke with CZ, founder and CEO of Binance.

At this event, CZ jokingly said that the Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) gift he received from Maye Musk is precious, he may one day sell it to Elon Musk.

Despite this, according to the coin’s chart, the price of RACA has dropped from $0.011823 to $0.001900 in the last 6 months, i.e. a drop of 65% since its launch.

Thus, there is a warning for those who believe in the promises of appreciation potential that are appearing out there.