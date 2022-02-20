Rain in Petrópolis enters 6th day of searches with 165 missing and 152 dead | Mountain Region

The search for missing persons in Petrópolis reaches its sixth day this Sunday (20), with more rain forecast, which hinders the rescue work and increases the risk of new landslides.
Until the end of Saturday night (19), the tragedy numbers they were:
The search teams are divided into three main areas — the Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie sectors, which cover regions such as Workshop Hilla Teresa streetO Alto da Serraa Flora Farma Vila Felipe, caxambu and neighboring locations. The Central Command post is located in the 15th Petrópolis Group.
In recent days, the search has been interrupted several times due to rain. An heavy fog on Saturday it also got in the way of the work, which now has the support of firefighters from other states.
The forecast for this Sunday is sunny with lots of clouds and great chance of rain, with a slightly higher volume than this Saturday. According to Climatempo, the day will have periods of cloudy, with rain at any time. The forecast indicates a 90% chance of raining 30mm throughout the day in the municipality.
The registration of missing persons is being carried out by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of Rio.
By the Civil Police, the registration is done by the Police Station for Discovery of Whereabouts (DDPA), which makes contact and specialized assistance to those seeking information on missing persons and police reports.
The Public Ministry of Rio also has a registry of missing persons. In the MP, information about missing persons is received through the PLID communication channels:
- Telephone: (21) 2262-1049
- Email: [email protected]
- Website: www.mprj.mp.br/todos-projetos/plid
The City Hall opened all support points for the reception of the population in risk areas.
In general, these structures work in schools and, at the moment, there are services in the locations of Centro, São Sebastião, Vila Felipe, Alto Independência, Bingen, Dr. Thouzete and Chácara Flora.
These places receive donations and shelter displaced people:
- Chiquinha Rolla Child Education Center
- Augusto Meschick State School
- High Independence Municipal School
- Ana Mohammad Municipal School
- Doctor Paula Buarque Municipal School
- Doctor Rubens de Castro Bomtempo Municipal School
- Duque de Caxias Municipal School
- Governor Marcello Alencar Municipal School
- Odette Fonseca Municipal School
- Pope John Paul II Municipal School
- Rosalina Nicolay Municipal School
- Stefan Zweig Municipal School
- Parish School of Bom Jesus Church
- Boa Esperança Football Club court
- São Paulo Apostolo Parish in Copacabana neighborhood
