Raphael Veiga stands out at Palmeiras and breaks the record of the century that previously belonged to Edmundo

Last season, the athlete was Verdão’s top scorer with 18 goals scored and now has 46 in total.

Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF | Raphael Veiga scored from a penalty in Palmeiras' victory over Santo André
Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF | Raphael Veiga scored from a penalty in Palmeiras’ victory over Santo André
Palmeiras remains undefeated in the Campeonato Paulista. Verdão is the isolated leader of Group C with 16 points conquered in six games, with five wins and one draw. It is the team that scored the most in the competition so far. Last Saturday (19), Palmeiras beat Santo André 1-0 with a penalty goal scored by Raphael Veiga in the 34th minute of the first half, which made Veiga remain unbeatable at Palmeiras.

The player is 100% in the collection of maximum penalties for Verdão. Taking into account hits in regulation time and in knockout decisions, Veiga made 17 penalty kicks, being successful in all of them.

15 of the 17 kicks were during regulation time. And Veiga is the player who scored the most penalties this way in the century, surpassing Edmundo who scored 14 times in regulation time and Alex Mineiro who converted 13 penalties. The good phase as a good penalty shooter has already lasted three years.

The last time Raphael Veiga missed a penalty was on July 26, 2018, when the player played for Athletico. On that occasion, Hurricane beat Penarol-URU by 2×0 for the Copa Sudamericana. For the former Club, he converted two kicks in other opportunities and for Palmeiras, he started his good streak in 2019. Last season he was Verdão’s top scorer with 18 goals scored and now he records 46 in total with the Alviverde shirt. It is worth noting that the midfielder scored twice in the World Cup, one of them being a penalty in the final against Chelsea.

