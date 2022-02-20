Red Magic 7 series debuts with up to 135W charging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – All in Tech

Game fans will be happy to hear that the Red Magic 7 series has finally been made official in China. There are two smartphones in total that bring state-of-the-art features and futuristic design with a focus on the gamer audience. Check the settings for each device below!

Red Magic 7

The Red Magic 7 is built around a 6.8″ Full HD+ OLED screen with a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 720 Hz. Inside, it features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip combined with 8GB of RAM. , up to 512GB of storage and a cooling system to keep gaming smooth even after several hours of use.

On cameras, the Red Magic 7 houses a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro camera, and an 8MP front camera. There’s also a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. Plus, it includes features like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, stereo audio, and a standard headphone jack.

Red Magic 7 Pro

More advanced, the Red Magic 7 Pro has a Red Core 1 chip, capable of improving the gaming and audio experience. The model also impresses with its notchless display with 6.8″ OLED under-display camera with 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling rate. 10-bit, DC dimming and a fingerprint scanner underneath.

In performance, the device also works with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, but it comes with versions with up to 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. But those who are still not satisfied with all this can expand the RAM to up to 24GB (Virtual RAM). Other configurations include a 64MP triple rear camera, a 16MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 135W fast charging.

Availability

The new Red Magic 7 and 7 Pro are up for pre-order now in China with official sales scheduled for February 21st. Prices range from CNY 3,899 to CNY 7,499 (R$3,155 to R$6,069, respectively).