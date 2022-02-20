Reduction in fuel prices: latest project progress

The price of gasoline and ethanol has made car owners worried about the possibility that they will no longer be able to leave the house with their car, precisely because they do not have the money to buy fuel.

The price, which has been changing and always getting higher, has no forecast of when it will decrease to give that relief in the pockets of consumers.

The two projects that intend to change the taxation on fuel, reducing its selling price at gas stations, had their votes postponed.

Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), is the rapporteur of the projects. He met with the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL). On the occasion, Prates stated that he will seek practical solutions that prioritize the poorest.

Controversy over fuel prices

The problem is that the reduction in fuel prices could impact taxes, reducing, for example, ICMS. This fact generated criticism among governors, as a fixed tax rate would be established for all states, a suggestion by Prates in his report.

The original project, in turn, establishes that the rate on fuels is fixed per liter, considering the average of the last two years. The percentage would be fixed for 12 months.

Prates, suggested in his report a fixed rate for all Brazilian states, but the idea was not well accepted by the governors.

They fear a gross drop in revenue if the proposal is approved, given that ICMS makes up the income of some states and its reduction could be a problem.

Looking for a deal

Today Lira and Pacheco had a meeting and said that the projects could be voted on soon.

Lira said that, “the two Houses will waste this time to speed up the return of the Complementary Law project and a project by the senators, to have it voted on next week. We want to seek a consensus text between the two Houses. There may be some divergence, and with that the Proposed Constitutional Amendment [enviada pelo governo] stay away”.

Pacheco, however, said that the price of fuel could impact other areas. See his speech in full: “This situation alarms the entire Brazilian society and we need to respond to the price of fuel, which is increasingly high, at exorbitant values. This puts a lot of pressure on inflation. It’s not just the rise in the price of fuel, it’s what it does to the cost of things in general. This is one of the main missions that the Senate has in the coming days”, declared Pacheco.