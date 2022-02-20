Refereeing, embezzlement and more: all about Santos vs São Paulo for Paulistão
Santos and São Paulo face each other this Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the eighth round of the Paulista Championship. Tricolor comes from a goalless draw with Inter de Limeira, while Peixe arrives at San-São without a coach, as Fábio Carille was fired after the defeat to Mirassol. (Photo: Publicity/Santos FC)
Broadcast: the match will be televised by Premiere and Record TV, but you can also follow all the bids in real time here at gazetaesportiva.com. (Photo: Fernando Dantas/Gazeta Press)
Refereeing: Edina Alves Batista officiates the match, assisted by Neuza Ines Back and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa. The VAR is in charge of Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral. (Photo: Fernando Dantas/Gazeta Press)
Santos missing: Carlos Sánchez and Kevin Malthus (both with knee injuries). (Photo: Fernando Dantas/Gazeta Press)
Probable Saints: João Paulo; Madson, Kaiky, Bauermann and Lucas Pires (Felipe Jonatan); Sandry (Camacho), Zanocelo and Goulart; Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga. (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)
Missings from São Paulo: Luciano (pre-season), Luan (pre-season) and Patrick (injury in the posterior region of the right thigh). (Photo: Fernando Dantas/Gazeta Press)
Probable São Paulo: Jandrei; Rafinha, Arboleda, Miranda (Diego Costa) and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Sara and Alisson; Nikao, Calleri and Rigoni. (Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc)
