Regularization of medium and high complexity procedures that Juiz de Fora offers to SUS users in Levy Gasparian, RJ, is debated | Wood zone

The regularization of medium and high complexity procedures that Juiz de Fora offers to users of the Unified Health System (SUS) in Levy Gasparian (RJ), was discussed during a meeting that took place last Thursday (17) between the secretary of Health of Juiz de Fora Ivan Chebli, and the head of the carioca portfolio, Adriano Vasconcelos.

Regularization of service to SUS users

According to the Municipality of Juiz de Fora, the regularization will allow the state of Rio de Janeiro to transfer resources to the municipal health fund of Juiz de Fora, destined to the care of these users.

The objective is to create a regular flow of care in this municipality with surplus services in oncology to later offer other services.

“Juiz de Fora It is a macro-regional hub, with medium and high complexity services, accessed by users from Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. It is necessary to regularize this flow, giving dignity to these SUS users and receiving more resources, since the flow was irregular and Juiz de Fora did not receive resources to care for these patients”, pointed out Ivan.

The Health Secretary of Juiz de Fora also pointed out that the services offered will be surplus and that they will not generate care losses to users referred in the municipality.

“It is very important for us, who work in the SUS, to have this good care network. We rely a lot on this partnership and support from Juiz de Fora,” said Levy Gasparian’s health secretary.