Research: Zema wide in front by the government of Minas; Kalil Vice-Leader – Politics

The numbers make up a survey commissioned by the State of Minas F5 Updates Data (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM and Ramon Lisboa/EM) Re-election candidate, Romeu Zema (Novo) has 46.8% of the voting intentions in the dispute for the government of Minas Gerais. Considered as a possible opponent, the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), adds up to 17.4%. The numbers make up a survey commissioned by the State of Mines F5 Update Data. The survey was released this Sunday (20/2).

In third place, federal deputy Andr Janones (Avante) appears, with 7.3%. He is followed by Senator Carlos Viana, the MDB’s pre-candidate for the Tiradentes Palace, who has 3.7%.

The indices are from the stimulated scenario, in which voters give their opinion on a list of potential candidates presented by the researchers. Undecided are 13.6%. Nine and a half percent of the participants stated that they intended to vote null or blank; 1.7% chose not to respond.

In the spontaneous poll, in which citizens can freely give their opinion on the preferred politician to occupy the government, Zema received 21.4% of the mentions, compared to 3.8% for Kalil.

In this survey, Janones appears with 1.4%. Carlos Viana was also mentioned, but it did not reach 1%. The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), and the federal deputies Acio Neves (PSDB) and urea Carolina (PSOL) also did not reach a point.

However, attention is drawn to the number of undecided participants in the spontaneous survey: 49.4%. They are added to the 10.5% who did not want to respond and the 12.5% ​​who immediately expressed their intention to annul the vote.

Polarization should set the tone in Minas Gerais

To build the survey, the F5 divided the state into 13 regions. Residents of all of them are represented in the survey, according to the size and importance of the areas. The executive director of the institute, Domilson Coelho, says that the numbers reinforce the good performance of Kalil in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte (RMBH) and the predominance of Zema in the countryside.

According to him, the polarization between the politician of the New and the pessist seems to be consolidated. “I see no room for a third way. There is no more time for this. Time has passed, but no name has emerged that can undo the polarization,” says he, who holds a degree in Public Administration from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP) and a postgraduate degree in Political Science.

For Domilson, Kalil can seek the votes of those who are undecided and those who, at the moment, do not have a candidate — in the spontaneous scene, voters in doubt, who intend to cancel or who have not responded, are, together, almost 25% of the total number of respondents. The specialist believes that an eventual approach by the Belo Horizonte mayor to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, PT’s pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, should help.

“No one put the car on the street. The joints are still internal, behind the scenes. There’s a lot to happen,” she points out.

The search

The first electoral poll carried out by F5/EM in 2022 collected opinions from 1,560 voters between the 14th and 17th of this month. The interviews were done by telephone. The confidence level of the results obtained is 95%. The margin of error of 2.5%, plus or minus.

The survey is registered at the Regional Electoral Court of Minas Gerais (TRE-MG) under the number MG-08290/2022.