Residents hear several explosions in eastern Ukraine city

Residents of the separatist-controlled city center of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine said they heard several explosions on Saturday night and early Sunday (local time) in the country, amid tensions of a possible Russian invasion. The information is from the Reuters news agency.

There is still no information on the origin of the blasts — local separatist authorities and the Ukrainian government have yet to comment on the alleged blasts.

Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed on Saturday on the front lines of fighting with pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine. These were the first casualties among the military in more than a month of crisis on the border with Russia.

Another four soldiers were wounded and are in hospital, the Ukrainian army said in a statement, in which it accuses the rebels of leading the bombing and of having committed 70 violations of the truce that was supposed to be in force.

Minister and journalists are targeted by mortar fire

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy and a group of journalists were hit by mortar fire in the east of the country on Saturday, CNN International reported. Nobody was hurt. About a dozen mortar rounds landed a few hundred meters from the group.

At a later press conference in the city of Kramatorsk, Monastyrskiy said that there is information about the Russian army advancing into Ukrainian territory. In recent days, the country’s Armed Forces have reported an increase in the firing of heavy weapons against their positions.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that as of 5 pm (local time) on Saturday, “70 violations of the ceasefire regime had been recorded by the Russian occupation forces, 60 of which were using weapons prohibited by the Minsk accords.”

NATO sees signs Russia preparing ‘all-out attack’ on Ukraine

“All signs indicate that Russia is planning an all-out attack on Ukraine,” NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told German ARD television on Saturday.

“We all agree that the risk of an attack is very, very high,” added Stoltenberg, who attended the Munich Security Conference.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he was “convinced” Russia would invade Ukraine.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO and the Alliance does not have troops in that country, but since the late 1990s it has maintained two offices in the capital: a liaison office and an information and documentation centre.

The function of the liaison office is to maintain dialogue between NATO and the Ukrainian government, while promoting the democratic transformation of Ukraine’s defense and security sector.

The purpose of the information and documentation center is to inform the Ukrainian public about NATO and to support Ukrainian institutions in their communications.

Stoltenberg has assured in recent weeks that the alliance will not send any forces into Ukraine to defend it from any Russian aggression. But NATO members have sent military forces to neighboring countries that are members of the Alliance.

*With AFP and RFI