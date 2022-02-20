Result of Lotofácil contest 2453 today, Saturday (19/02)

Photo: More Mines

Lotofácil’s draw for contest 2453 takes place from 8 pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022. This time, the prize is R$ 4 million, which can be paid to those who match all 15 scores. Check out the results and more information about the draw below.

LOTOFÁCIL RESULT 2453

04 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 10

12 – 13 – 16 – 17 – 19

21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

About Lotofácil

In addition to the main prize, those who match 14, 13, 12 or 11 numbers in the Lotofácil result win smaller prizes. If there is no winner with 15 numbers, the jackpot rolls over to the next contest. The simplest bet costs BRL 2.50, and it is possible to choose 15 of the 25 numbers on the wheel.

The Lotofácil draw is held in São Paulo, capital, at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, 750. The result is announced every week from Monday to Saturday, and is broadcast live on Caixa’s Youtube page.

previous draw

In the previous draw, in the Lotofácil 245 result2, no bet matched all 15 numbers, and the prize pool of R$1.5 million accumulated. The numbers drawn were: 01 – 06 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 15 – 17 – 18 – 20 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25.