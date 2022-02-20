Result of Lotofácil contest 2453 today, Saturday (19/02)

Yadunandan Singh 17 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Result of Lotofácil contest 2453 today, Saturday (19/02) 0 Views

February 19, 2022 at 7:22 pm

Photo: More Mines
Photo: More Mines

Lotofácil’s draw for contest 2453 takes place from 8 pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022. This time, the prize is R$ 4 million, which can be paid to those who match all 15 scores. Check out the results and more information about the draw below.

LOTOFÁCIL RESULT 2453
04 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 10
12 – 13 – 16 – 17 – 19
21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

About Lotofácil

In addition to the main prize, those who match 14, 13, 12 or 11 numbers in the Lotofácil result win smaller prizes. If there is no winner with 15 numbers, the jackpot rolls over to the next contest. The simplest bet costs BRL 2.50, and it is possible to choose 15 of the 25 numbers on the wheel.

The Lotofácil draw is held in São Paulo, capital, at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, 750. The result is announced every week from Monday to Saturday, and is broadcast live on Caixa’s Youtube page.

previous draw

In the previous draw, in the Lotofácil 245 result2, no bet matched all 15 numbers, and the prize pool of R$1.5 million accumulated. The numbers drawn were: 01 – 06 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 15 – 17 – 18 – 20 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25.

ATTENTION: The reproduction of the content is free, as long as a link to the original Mais Minas news is created at the end of the text.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Ministry of Economy condemns infrastructure regulatory policies – 02/19/2022 – Market

At the moment when Minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Infrastructure) prepares to contest the election to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved