Rodrigo Caetano achieved success that he did not have at Fla

Between December 2nd and 16th of last year, Rodrigo Caetano lived intense moments, perhaps the peak of his career as a football executive. In less than two weeks, the director of Atlético-MG celebrated the conquests of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil, and also received the title of Honorary Citizen of Belo Horizonte. Rodrigo Caetano is very well evaluated among Atletico and this Sunday he can put another cup on his resume, the Supercopa do Brasil, precisely against Flamengo, a club he worked for for more than three years and failed to have the same success he has in Belo. Horizon.

Hired in December 2014 by then president Eduardo Bandeira de Mello, Rodrigo Caetano arrived at Flamengo with the mission of restructuring the football department of a club that was already showing signs of financial rebalancing. Considered very demanding, the professional was known for his defense of athletes, but he also added friction. A perfectionist, Rodrigo accumulated some disaffections and was weakening as he began to see possible enemies in all sectors of the club.

Accredited by good work in rivals like Vasco and Fluminense, Caetano took a Fla in transition and with a budget still tight. Chosen because of his knowledge of the market, he was wrong in precisely this aspect, which shortened his trajectory. At Atlético, the exact opposite happened.

Rodrigo Caetano arrived in Cidade do Galo in January 2021, to replace Alexandre Mattos, fired by the newly elected board. The football director enjoys a lot of prestige within Atlético, not only for the titles, but mainly for the management of the squad. The most striking chapter in just over a year at the club was the friction between Hulk and Cuca. Clearly unhappy with the few minutes on the field, the striker publicly questioned the coach in April last year. Caetano held a meeting with the two and got around the situation. The result was the best possible.

Another point that helps a lot is the political situation of Atlético. The Minas Gerais club is pacified and there is no political interference in football.

The soccer

Rodrigo Caetano exhibits the Copa do Brasil, won by Altético-MG at Arena da Baixada Image: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

The big difference between Rodrigo Caetano’s work at Flamengo and Atlético is in the field result. When he landed in Belo Horizonte, the football executive found a squad assembled and vying for the 2020 Brazilian Championship title. Then led by Jorge Sampaoli, Galo was in 3rd place, in the dispute won by Flamengo. For the 2021 season, only a few adjustments were needed. Hulk, Nacho Fernández, Dodô and Diego Costa arrived, three of them at no cost to the club.

In fact, Rodrigo Caetano’s great brand in Atlético’s football is his ability to get good signings of free players in the market. In 2022 it is not very different from 2021. Diego Godín, Otávio and Ademir were hired at zero cost.

But in Flamengo the situation was quite different. For Rubro-Negro, Rodrigo hired 42 players and carried the weight of being the “father” of names like Rafael Vaz, Éderson, Donatti and Conca. In his favor, however, the executive was responsible for the arrival of Aaron and Diego, for example.

In addition to the failures in the ball market, the failures on the field were decisive for Caetano to accumulate a lot of wear and tear at Gávea. In its period, the club only raised the Carioca of 2017 and accumulated embarrassment in Libertadores and also in Sudamericana.

VAR x 6th place

Rodrigo Caetano (l) and Rafael Vaz (d) during the player’s presentation at Flamengo Image: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

In addition to the titles, which help a lot in the evaluation made by the fans, Rodrigo Caetano fell into the graces of Atlético after the 3-1 victory over Santos, at Mineirão, in a confrontation valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. According to the summary, the Atletico manager went to the VAR room, at halftime, and punched and kicked the door of the place, in addition to complaining about two possible unmarked penalties. “You thieves, stop stealing, we will not accept this”, reported referee Paulo Roberto Alves Junior.

Rodrigo Caetano denies that he did what was described by the referee, but for the fans that has already become true and it was enough for the manager to earn the respect of many athletes. “A fan told me something that was marked: ‘I saw you fighting so much for us, cursing, complaining. You were already a rooster, I just didn’t know’. Thank you, from the heart, for everything”, revealed Caetano, on the day he received the title of Honorary Citizen of Belo Horizonte.

In Flamengo, one episode was remarkable and served as a kind of penultimate act at the club. In the last round of the 2017 Brazilian, Rodrigo cried copiously after Flamengo beat Vitória in Barradão, a result that left the team in 6th place and guaranteed a spot in Libertadores.

Months later, the current Atletico couldn’t resist an elimination for Botafogo, who won and took Flame out of the Carioca final. That game in March 2018 was the final point of the manager and triggered a series of dismissals in football, including coach Paulo Cesar Carpegiani.