Russia and Belarus extend military exercises







Russia conducts military exercises Photo: EYEPRESS via Reuters Connect

Russia and Belarus have extended military drills that were due to end on Sunday, the Belarusian defense minister said, in a move that further intensifies pressure on Ukraine as Western leaders warn of an imminent Russian attack.

The decision to extend the exercises was taken due to military activity near the borders of Russia and Belarus and an escalation of the situation in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, the Belarus Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

NATO claims that Russia has up to 30,000 troops in Belarus and could use them as part of an invasion force to attack Ukraine, which is to the south of the country. Moscow denies such an intention. The Kremlin did not comment on the exercises in Belarus.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the West’s repeated warnings that Russia was about to invade Ukraine were provocative and could have adverse consequences, without providing details.

Russia and its allies point out that Ukraine and the West are raising tensions by sending NATO reinforcements to Eastern Europe.

Belarus Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said the focus of the extended exercises was to “ensure an adequate response and de-escalate military preparations by malicious actors near our common borders”.

Western countries are preparing what they say would be far-reaching sanctions against Russian companies and individuals in the event of an invasion.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview broadcast by the BBC on Sunday that such sanctions would “hit very, very hard” and could include restrictions on Russian companies’ access to the dollar and pound.

He acknowledged, however, that such threats might not stop Moscow.

“We have to accept at the moment that (Russian President) Vladimir Putin is possibly thinking illogically about this and doesn’t see disaster ahead,” Johnson said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has advocated for the West to impose some of the sanctions now rather than waiting for an invasion.

“Russia needs to be stopped now. We see how events are unfolding,” Kuleba said.

The focus of tensions in recent days has been the swath of eastern Ukraine taken over by Russian-backed rebels in 2014, the same year Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine. More than 14,000 people were killed in the conflict in the east.

Incidents of bombings along the line dividing government forces and separatists, sporadic in the past, have risen sharply in the past week.

On Sunday, a Reuters reporter heard explosions in the center of Donetsk city, in the separatist-held eastern Donbass region. Heavy shelling was heard in other areas of the region.