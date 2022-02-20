Russia Conducts Military Missile Exercises Under President Vladimir Putin’s Supervision | National Journal

The crisis in Ukraine was the central theme of the security conference in Munich, which takes place annually. As Western leaders gathered in the Germanya Russia promoted missile tests under the supervision of the president Vladimir Putin.

The images achieve what Russia wants: to spread fear. The military even tested weapons with an intercontinental range. The training involved aircraft, ships and submarines. With targets on land and sea.

According to the Kremlin, the tests were a success — but they were nothing more than routine training. The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, insisted on supervising. And he had company: the president of BelarusAlexander Lukashenko, who is lending territory to Russian troops to position on the border with Ukraine. There, the exercises reached the 10th day.

Already on the Ukraine-Russia border, the conflict is a reality. Officers and journalists had to run. Some got down. Others found shelters at home already destroyed.

Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe reported more than 500 explosions in Donetsk and more than 800 in Luhansk.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces blame the Moscow-backed rebels, who in turn blame the Kiev government. Washington fears that Russia is creating a pretext to invade Ukraine.

Those who suffer the most are ordinary citizens. Pro-Russian leaders in Ukraine’s eastern breakaway regions announced on Friday a mass withdrawal of citizens, starting with women and children.

According to Russian media, Putin promised to help with the equivalent of R$700 for each person arriving in Russian territory. The queue of cars trying to cross the border is proportionate to the fear.

As the weather warmed even more on the borders of Ukraineat a security conference in Munich, several leaders raised their tone. While defending diplomacy, they threatened Russia with unprecedented sanctions.

the prime minister of Germany, Olaf Scholzrecognized that there is a threat of war in Europe and promised that the Russia will pay a high price in the event of a further violation of the territorial integrity of the Ukraine.

the prime minister of United KingdomBoris Johnson, explained that sanctions would be strategic and warned: we cannot underestimate the seriousness of what is at stake.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said there was still hope that peace would prevail. But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that such international peace cannot be taken for granted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky questioned the lack of response to the request to join the Western military alliance. Impatient, Zelensky asked, “How did we get to this point in the 21st century, with the biggest security crisis since the end of the Cold War?”

He said he hoped that no one would think of Ukraine as just a shield between Russia and Europe.

The vice president of U.SKamala Harris, attended the conference in Munich.

US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to the allies, but with a direct message to Moscow. She said the Western military alliance faces a turning point.

He warned: “Russia continues to claim that it is ready for negotiations, but its actions do not match its words. And let me be clear. I can say with absolute certainty: if Russia invades Ukraine, the United States and allies will impose unprecedented economic sanctions.”

Kamala said the coordinated measures will not be restricted to the economy. “We will further strengthen our NATO allies. In fact, together, we have already taken steps to strengthen our collective defense.”

The United States takes advantage of the security conference in Munich to strengthen Western alliance ties. Kamala had strategic meetings with German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. She reiterated American support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also in Munich and attended the meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7, the group of seven most industrialized democratic countries in the world.

And, on another front of mobilization, the Secretary of Defense of the U.SLloyd Austin, has been visiting NATO member countries, neighboring Ukraine. This Saturday (19), he went to Lithuania. Austin said conflict is not inevitable. That Putin might choose a different path if he accepts the offer of a diplomatic solution.

The Defense Secretary said: “We hope he will step back from the imminence of conflict and slow the escalation.”

The US Defense Secretary, however, reaffirmed that the troop movement still indicates that Russia could strike at any time.