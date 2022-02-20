Russia invades Ukraine and who wins is Brazil? Understand how the crisis in Eastern Europe affects your investments

In the interconnected global financial market, there is no fluttering of butterfly wings that does not translate into a hurricane on the other side of the world. If there are natural resources, important logistics chains or strong economies in the midst of any conflict, there are opportunities and risks to make or lose money, including in Brazil.

To the monetary tightening in developed countries, which already weighs on the prices of risky assets, a pepper has been added: the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Western countries – notably the United States – are committed to avoiding.

For us Brazilians, a conflict in the complicated Eastern Europe seems distant and alien, especially if we consider that there is no shortage of problems in these parts to worry us.

Okay, from a geographical point of view, we may even be sitting at the other end of President Vladimir Putin’s looooong table, which ended up becoming a meme.

But for Brazilian investors, the tensions involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States are not out of this world, on the contrary. They can be related to the performance of the stock market and the exchange rate at the beginning of the year, because, believe it or not, in the middle of a fire, even Brazil can end up being seen as a kind of safe haven.

In this week’s Bulls and Bears podcast, Vinícius Pinheiro, Victor Aguiar and I talk a little about the origins of the current tensions in Ukraine and how they are affecting major investments. And, as always, we picked our bulls and bears of the week.

Press play!