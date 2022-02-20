Russia Launches Missiles During Nuclear Exercise Amid Tensions With Ukraine; watch videos

President Vladimir Putin watched tests as Western powers indicate imminent invasion of neighbor in Eastern Europe

Reuters Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko attends military exercises alongside Russian Vladimir Putin



The Russian President, Vladimir Putinheld a series of strategic military exercises this Saturday, 19, amid heightened tensions with the U.S and the Organization of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) because of a possible invasion of the Ukraine. Moscow said it had successfully tested cruise missiles and hypersonic missiles on sea and land targets during nuclear forces exercises. Putin watched the tests alongside the president of neighboring Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in what the Kremlin described as a “situation center”. The show of force follows an exchange of accusations between Moscow and Washington about the Russians’ intention to invade Ukraine. As Western nations fear the start of one of the worst conflicts since the Cold War, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russian forces are starting to “shift and approach” the border with their former Soviet neighbor. . “We hope he will move away from the brink of conflict,” he told a news conference during a visit to Lithuania, saying an invasion of Ukraine was not inevitable.

Russia has ordered military preparedness while demanding that NATO stop Ukraine from joining the alliance, but says predictions that it plans to invade its neighbor are wrong and dangerous. The country says it is withdrawing troops from the border, while Washington and its allies insist that mobilization is increasing. Russian-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine previously declared a full military deployment, a day after ordering women and children to be evacuated to Russia, citing the threat of an imminent attack by Ukrainian forces. Kiev has vehemently denied the accusation and Washington has said it was part of Russia’s plan to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.

Multiple explosions were heard early Saturday morning in the separatist-held northern city of Donetsk as more people boarded buses to leave. Kiev previously said that one of its soldiers had been killed. US President Joe Biden, who has warned of an imminent invasion, said on Friday that Ukraine’s capital was the Russians’ target, but that he did not believe Putin was even remotely considering the use of nuclear weapons. Biden told reporters at the White House that Putin would invade in the coming days. “As of this moment, I am convinced that he has made the decision,” he said.

*With information from Reuters