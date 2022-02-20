Russian troops will remain in Belarus for military maneuvers | World

The Belarusian government announced on Sunday that joint military exercises with Russia would continue indefinitely due to rising tensions in neighboring Ukraine. The troops, which are in Belarusian territory, were due to end their activities on Sunday, as Vladimir Putin promised Emmanuel Macron earlier this month.

This decision indicates that Russian troops will remain in Belarus, amid a crisis with the West.

Ukraine is located between NATO members and Russia and its allies

Earlier, Moscow had made a promise that its forces would leave this country at the gates of the European Union after the conclusion of the maneuvers that have been carried out since February 10.

“In view of the increase in military activity near the borders (…) and the worsening situation in Donbas, the presidents of Belarus and Russia have decided to continue military maneuvers,” the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in its Telegram account. this Sunday.

Russian soldiers during military training in Belarus, in a photo released this Friday (11).

According to Minsk (capital of Belarus), the objective of the maneuvers remains “to ensure an adequate response and a de-escalation of the military preparations that are being carried out by malicious people close to the borders”.

Eastern Ukraine, where Kiev forces have been fighting Moscow-backed separatists since 2014, is under a new wave of gunfire, particularly dangerous given rising tensions between Moscow and the West.

Russia, despite its announcements of military withdrawal, is accused of having gathered 150,000 troops on Ukrainian borders in view of an invasion. Washington assures that Moscow is looking for a motive and that the violence in the east could be that pretext for intervention.

Image of video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Belarus

Moscow denies any such plans, but asks for “guarantees” for its security, in particular a promise that Ukraine will never join NATO.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a Russian invasion would come not only from the east, but also from the north, from Belarus, to “surround Kiev”, the Ukrainian capital.

The Kremlin did not say how many Russian soldiers were participating in the exercises in Belarus, but Washington estimated their number at 30,000.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow with French President Emmanuel Macron on February 7, 2022

According to the French presidency, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised, during a conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in early February, that Russian troops would withdraw from Belarus after the end of the exercises.

Minsk diplomacy chief Vladimir Makei also assured that Russian troops would withdraw after these maneuvers.

Meeting between Alexander Lukashenko (right), Sergei Shoigu (left) and Viktor Khrenine (center)

In a statement, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenine criticized Westerners who “refuse to see the ‘red lines’ defined by Russia”.