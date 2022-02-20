Santos vs São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Paulista championship

Santos tries to win again in the Paulista Championship. After a sequence of four unbeaten games, with two wins and two draws, Peixe lost to Mirassol and stopped at nine points. In addition, the setback in the interior of São Paulo culminated in the dismissal of coach Fábio Carille, who left the club after almost six months.

São Paulo has not yet managed to engage Paulista. The team had two wins, over Santo André and Ponte Preta, but stumbled at home in a game against Inter de Limeira, last Thursday, with a goalless draw. A defeat at Vila Belmiro could reignite the pressure on Rogério Ceni, who has cooled down in the last rounds.

Santos – coach: Marcelo Fernandes

A member of Santos’ fixed coaching staff, assistant coach Marcelo Fernandes will take charge of the team until Peixe hires a new coach. With only one training session with the full squad before the derby, the interim should not make too many changes to the team’s formation.

Alvinegro will have the return of Ricardo Goulart, who was spared in the last game. Emiliano Velázquez should also be listed again.

hanging: Kaiky, Vinícius Zanocelo and Vinícius Balieiro.

Who is out: Kevin Malthus (recovering from knee injury) and Carlos Sánchez (medial collateral ligament injury in right knee).

Possible team: João Paulo; Madson, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Sandry (Camacho), Vinícius Zanocelo and Ricardo Goulart; Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

Sao Paulo – coach: Rogério Ceni

Despite having kept the rotation of players in Paulistão, coach Rogério Ceni has shown signs of the team that thinks with the holder of São Paulo. Jandrei, Rafinha and Arboleda, Gabriel Sara, Alisson, Nikão and Calleri have vacancies, but their squads depend on physical evaluations.

Against Santos, it is possible that Miranda will return to the team in place of Diego Costa. Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel, Pablo Maia and Rigoni vie for place.

Who is out: Luan, Luciano and Patrick (injured).

Possible team: Jandrei; Rafinha, Arboleda, Miranda (Diego Costa) and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor (Gabriel), Pablo Maia and Alisson; Nikao, Calleri and Rigoni.

