See how many followers BBB participants have gained







With a month of reality show on the air, the brothers already accumulate many fans on social networks. Photo: Instagram/@naiaraazevedo/@iampauloandre/@brunnagoncalves / Famous and Celebrities

You blinked and BBB22 completed a month on the air last Thursday, the 17th. Taking advantage of the moment, Tadeu Schmidt, new presenter of the reality show, made a point of celebrating the date with his followers, with a themed cake.

Even with the mild climate and peace reigning among the brothers, the game has already brought a little bit of everything. Just to give you an idea, at the premiere, Tadeu secured the biggest audience in the last four years. In addition, a lot of singing, disqualification, flirting, making out, groups, glass house and even favoritism that comes and goes.

As we know, social networks are the best filter when it comes to understanding the public’s perception of participants. With that in mind, the Celebrities and Celebrities analyzed the brothers’ social media to see how many followers each participant gained during that period. Come check it out.

Arthur Aguiar

The actor, known for his work on the small screen and some controversies, entered the reality show with about 8 million followers. Today, it surpasses the 10.2 million mark.

Barbara Heck

The sister, a member of the group “Pipoca” was already known on the web with some photos that went viral at the time of Orkut and for participating in some TV shows. When announced on the reality show, the gaúcha had 218,000 followers. Eliminated in the dispute last Tuesday, 15, the numbers are rising. There are 1.3 million internet users following the blonde’s daily life.

Brunna Gonçalves

The dancer, Ludmilla’s wife, was also very connected on social networks, which made it easier – and a lot – for the engagement and number of followers to increase. At the time of the announcement, Brunna gathered an audience of 3.5 million users, and now it has 4.5 million.

Douglas Silva

Interpreting Zé Pequeno in “City of God”, Douglas won recognition in several international awards, including the long-awaited Oscar. On the web, the actor had 358,000 followers and the number rose to 2.5 million.

Eliezer

The carioca, member of the group “Pipoca” had approximately 10 thousand followers before the BBB. Now, in confinement, he has 800,000 on Instagram alone.

Slovenia

The sister, elected Miss Pernambuco in 2018, had also been working on social media before the game. Before the confinement, the sister was followed by 61.9 thousand users; the number rose to 2 million.

Gustavo

After passing through the “House of Glass”, Gustavo was one of those chosen to enter the BBB22 recently. Outside of the game, the brother had 30 thousand followers; today there are already 211 thousand internet users.

Jade Picon

Jade was already well-known on the internet with her work as a digital influencer. Before the confinement, the sister had 13.7 million followers on the platform, and currently has 18 million internet users following her.

Jessilane

Jessi, from “Pipoca”, was one of the participants who entered the game with less than 10 thousand followers. After the announcement and the dynamics of the reality show, the sister, a biology teacher, reached the 800 thousand mark.

lais

The doctor was the first to be announced on BBB22 and soon the public came across a profile dedicated to publicizing her work as a dermatologist. At the time, Laís had around 16,400 people following her routine. Now, the sister has 1 million followers.

Larissa

Newly arrived at BBB22, Larissa had 310 thousand followers and now has 485 thousand on Instagram.

Linn da Quebrada

The artist entered the game with 319,000 followers and now, after a month of playing, she has already surpassed the 2.1 million mark of users who accompany her living such an experience.

Lucas

Known as the “Blink Baron”, Lucas posted many videos on TikTok before the competition. On Instagram, he had 7,000 followers. Currently, he has 630 thousand Internet users.

Lucian

The brother was the first to be eliminated from the reality show and, little by little, has been gaining the fame he so desired. Before, the ex-bbb had 18 thousand followers on Instagram. Now, a few weeks out of the house, it adds up to 995,000.

Maria

Disqualified from the dispute after breaking a rule of the program, Maria became known for doing some work as a singer in “Poesia Acústica” and playing Verena in “Amor de Mãe”, on TV Globo. Before the reality show, the artist had 1.1 million followers, now she has 3 million.

Naiara Azevedo

Queen of memes at BBB22, the sertaneja, owner of hits like “50 reais”, entered the reality with 5.3 million followers. Already eliminated from the dispute, the number grew to 6.8 million.

Natalia

A few days ago, the sister has become one of the main names in the dispute. Before, the nail designer accumulated 21,500 internet users. Today there are 2.5 million followers.

Paulo Andre

The athlete, who is having an affair with Jade Picon, has been gaining more and more audiences on social media. From 87 thousand followers, the participant rose to 4 million.

Pedro Scooby

The surfer already known to the public had 1.9 million followers on Instagram. With a month of confinement, Scooby reached the mark of 3.5 million on the network.

Rodrigo Mussi

Second eliminated from the edition, Rodrigo entered the house with 22.4 thousand followers and now has 1.7 million in his account.

Tiago Abravanel

The actor, grandson of Silvio Santos, joined the cast of “Camarote” with 2.3 million followers. Over the weeks, the numbers grew until they reached the 3.4 million mark.

vinicius

As soon as it was announced, Vyni broke a record of followers and reached high numbers on social media. In a month, the brother went from 50 thousand people to 4.1 million followers.

*Data collected on 02/17