See who receives PIS/Pasep up to BRL 1,212 next week

4 hours ago

Caixa Econômica Federal is responsible for the PIS payments, which began on February 8. Pasep, on the other hand, is always passed on by Banco do Brasil, remembering that the calendar started last Tuesday (15th).

Many workers can now withdraw their salary bonus PIS/Pasep for the base year 2020. The benefit is granted to citizens who work in private companies with a formal contract (PIS), and to public servants (Pasep).

The 2020 allowance was supposed to be transferred last year, however, due to budgetary issues, the Federal Government decided to postpone the transfers to 2022. Therefore, the forecast is that the 2021 benefit will be released only in 2023.

Who is entitled to the salary bonus?

To receive the salary bonus PIS/Pasep The worker must comply with the following rules:

  • Have worked for at least 30 days, consecutive or not
  • Have received an average monthly salary of up to 2 minimum wages during the base year;
  • The employer must be a PIS/Pasep contributor and must correctly inform the data in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS);
  • Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least 5 years.

PIS/Pasep 2022 Calendar

PIS payments, according to the month of birth of each worker

Birth monthPay day
Januaryfebruary 8
FebruaryFebruary, 10th
MarchFebruary 15th
AprilFebruary 17th
MayFebruary 22
JuneFebruary, 24
JulyMarch, 15
AugustMarch 17
SeptemberMarch 22
OctoberMarch 24
NovemberMarch 29th
DecemberMarch 31

Pasep payments, according to the final registration number (NIS)

end of registrationPay day
0February 15th
1February 15th
twoFebruary 17th
3February 17th
4February 22
5February, 24
6March, 15
7March 17
8March 22
9March 24

Where to consult the PIS/Pasep

For PIS (private company worker):

  • In the Worker Box app;
  • in the app box has;
  • On the box’s website;
  • Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

  • Via the page “Check your Pasep;
  • By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);
  • 0800 729 0001 (other cities);
  • 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

