Ship has burnt Porsche and Bentley; loss may exceed R$ 1 billion | Economy

Portuguese Navy / Disclosure Ship caught fire in Azores

The fire that engulfed the Felicity Ace and forced its crew of 22 to abandon the freighter could result in billions of dollars in damages from the destruction of the luxury cars that were being transported. Based on the information available so far on the brands transported, GLOBO estimated the total value of the cars between R$ 450 million and R$ 1 billion.

What is known so far is that, of the 3,965 cars carried by the vessel, 1,100 were Porsches and 189 were Bently.

According to the specialized website The Drive, which confirmed the information with a Bentley spokesman, it is possible to estimate the values ​​of the British automaker’s cars at around US$ 30 million. Converted to Brazilian currency, the figure comes to R$ 154 million. The website further warned that the actual value of the cars, which vary by model, likely far exceeds that.

One of Porsche’s entry-level models is the Macan, which sells in the United States for just over $52,000. In the case that all 1,100 Porsches carried by the Felicity Ace are of the same model, this comes to a value of US$ 57 million. Converted into national currency, it is about R$ 293 million. Adding this value to the Bentleys, there is a total value of R$ 447 million.

However, at least one of the cars aboard the vessel was that of youtuber Matt Farah. He had ordered a sporty Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder model 2022.

According to The New York Times, this sports car sells for around $120,000. If, in this case, the 1,100 Felicity Ace cars are in the same price range, the loss is even greater and rises to approximately US$ 132 million, approximately R$ 678 million. Added to the estimated value of the Bentleys, it comes to R$823 million. As there are still hundreds of other cars on the ship from other brands, this value can exceed R$ 1 billion.