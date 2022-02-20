Shouting, jeering and harassment: Atlético-MG arrives in Cuiabá for a duel with Flamengo in the Supercup | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is already in Cuiabá for the duel with Flamengo in the Supercopa do Brasil. At around 4 pm (local time), the club from Minas arrived at the hotel where they will stay until Sunday. Some Galo fans were able to follow the arrival of the players straight from the lobby, in a privileged view

Coach Antonio Mohamed was one of the first to disembark from one of the two buses that brought the coaching staff, directors and players. On the athletes’ side, there were 30 related names, including Eduardo Vargas and Matías Zaracho. Both walked normally between the bus and the concourse, without appearing to have difficulties caused by injuries.

Naturally, the name most awaited and hailed by the crowd was striker Hulk. There was a blockade in the hotel’s entrance hall, to facilitate the check-in of the alvinegra delegation. A guest, perhaps unaware, walked through the common areas with Gabigol’s new Flamengo shirt, receiving a loud boo. Otherwise, very smooth movement.

1 of 2 Galo players in a hotel in Cuiabá — Photo: Fred Ribeiro Rooster players at a hotel in Cuiabá — Photo: Fred Ribeiro

The club does not confirm whether the Chilean was released by the medical department, as he had been undergoing treatment for a knee injury, and did not even play for Galo in 2022. It may be a surprise among those related. The same doubt falls on Zaracho, who was spared against Athletic due to discomfort in his thigh. He hadn’t been training.

The CBF, according to the regulations, pays for the tickets and accommodation for the Galo and Flamengo delegations, limited to 40 people. The Rooster listed 30 players.

If Zaracho cannot play, Mohamed should opt for Savarino or Ademir on the right wing. Atletico’s probable lineup to face the rubro-negro has: Everson; Mariano, Godín, Nathan Silva and Arana; Jair, Allan and Nacho Fernández (Zaracho); Keno, Hulk and Savarino (Ademir).