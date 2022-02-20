Solar Orbiter probe captures the biggest solar eruption ever seen; watch – 02/19/2022

The largest solar eruption ever observed was captured by the Solar Orbiter spacecraft, the result of a joint project between ESA (European Space Agency) and Nasa (US National Aeronautics and Space Administration). The feat happened on Tuesday (15) and generated a unique image, which also showed us the complete solar disk.

Despite extending millions of kilometers into space, the solar flare did not come towards Earth.

“It is actually traveling away from us. There is no sign of the eruption in the solar disk facing the spacecraft, meaning it must have originated on the side of the Sun facing away from us,” the ESA said in a statement.

Image: ESA

The images were taken by the ‘Full Sun Imager’ (FSI), designed to look at the entire solar disk even when it is passing very close to the Sun.

Other space telescopes often observe solar activity, but closer to the Sun or further away (blocking the glare of the Sun’s disk to allow detailed images of the corona).

Thus, the image made now by Solar Orbiter is unprecedented, because it brings a single field of view along with the solar disk.

Other space missions were also watching the event, including NASA’s Parker Solar probe. The summed records open up new possibilities of study.

In the statement, the ESA highlighted that “while this event did not send a burst of deadly particles towards Earth, it is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of the Sun and the importance of understanding and monitoring its behavior.”