Sony explains absence of fullscreen mode

Sony Santa Monica released God of War for PC, but a simple feature present in several games on the platform is not present in the port of the 2018 title. It turns out that the game is played in a “frameless windowed mode” on the machines and a “full screen” option is not in the developers’ plans.

According to Matt Dewald, the studio’s senior production manager, the decision for the current model was made based on several performance tests and research into the capabilities of Windows 10 and its optimizations for applications running on Windows 10. fullscreen. The version of the DirectX11 driver — used by video cards — also impacted the choice for interactions with the vertical sync features.

In God of War on PC, upscaling — a function capable of simulating the image at a higher resolution than the original — applied to the port is in better quality on monitors when it runs in the mode currently used, according to data from research carried out by the devs. . With no plans to make the game fullscreen, the borderless mode will continue to receive improvements:

We recognize the existence of problems with the implementation of the fullscreen borderless and we are looking for resolutions. For example, HDR needs to be enabled on Windows to work properly, not within the app, sometimes the mouse is not restricted to the game window. We will continue to make improvements.

