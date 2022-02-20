Sony will release update for PS4 to run Cyberpunk 2077 again

Cyberpunk 2077 has returned to the spotlight with the release of patch 1.5. If PS5 gamers had the arrival of the next gen version of the RPG, the PS4 community was no longer so lucky. The reason? The game is experiencing crashes on the console. Now, Sony itself promises to help fix the problem.

After several reports of errors when running the game, it was understood to have something to do with the disc and console region being in conflict. In this way, the Japanese giant will update the PS4 software. Check out:

We are aware of an issue with the disc version of Cyberpunk 2077 not launching on PS4 after installing the latest game patch. We plan to release a system update for PS4 tomorrow, Feb 19th (PST) to address the issue. We thank you for your patience. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 19, 2022

CDPR also moved to normalize the situation for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4. A technical update was released this Saturday morning (19), and the disc version of the title really seems to have been the problem:

There’s a software update for PS4 live now. It addresses the issue with the disc version of Cyberpunk 2077 not launching on PS4 after installing the latest game patch. Please make sure to update your system. pic.twitter.com/3EYJNGjRKp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 19, 2022

Will they be able to solve the problems for good this time?

