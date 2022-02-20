Start the party with Thiaguinho

Thiaguinho is the special attraction of today’s party at “BBB 22” (TV Globo). One of the favorite artists of the reality show cast, the pagodeiro has his songs sung almost daily on the show. One of them, “Deixa Tudo Como Tá”, became a meme after being sung during the eliminations.

The outside area of ​​the house, where the party takes place, was released to the brothers during the live program. The opening song was “Once Upon a Time”.

Seeing that Thiaguinho was the owner of the night’s presentation, the brothers were very surprised and excited.

BBB 22: Brothers are surprised by Thiaguinho's show

Thiaguinho has performed four other times on “BBB”, and has prepared his own hits and classics by other artists from the pagode for the show.

The party’s menu, according to a note released by Rede Globo, includes “popcorn, ice cream, chocolate and various types of sweets and candies”.

return of shows

In recent weeks, the brothers have been concerned about the absence of musical shows at weekend parties, a tradition of reality.

They even questioned whether the performances were suspended due to a worsening in the covid-19 pandemic, or if the edition was too low to bring artists.